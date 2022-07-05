ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico cannabis sales near $38M in June

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest sales data show that New Mexico retailers sold another $21.2 million in recreational cannabis in June. That means cannabis sales have remained fairly constant over the last few months. Albuquerque’s retailers continued to earn the most, selling over $7 million worth of recreational cannabis last month, the latest report from the state’s Cannabis Control Division (CCD) shows.

Santa Fe, Las Cruces, and Rio Rancho retailers also broke the $1 million mark in June. And cities near the Texas border continue to show strong sales as well: Hobbs and Sunland Park each sold over $1.2 million worth of recreational cannabis last month.

But it’s not just retailers in big cities seeing sales. Some retailers in smaller towns are also seeing strong support.

“It’s going really, really well,” Jonathan LeDuc, a Los Alamos-based retailer told KRQE News 13. “We were able to get our dispensary operation going, and that has been really, really amazingly well received. People really seem to enjoy it.”

LeDuc says he wasn’t sure if cannabis would be accepted in a small community like Los Alamos. But he says the town has been welcoming towards the industry.

“I was kind of expecting to be run out of town, you know, tarred and feathered or something like that,” LeDuc says. “There’s a couple of people that aren’t pleased with what we’re doing. But overall, I am amazed at how well we’ve been received from the county and from the town in general.”

Recreational cannabis sales are taxed. In May, the state earned more than $2.5 from cannabis tax. June tax earnings will be reported next month.

City June Recreational Sales Ranked
Albuquerque $7,016,884.46
Santa Fe $1,705,957.95
Las Cruces $1,667,166.67
Sunland Park $1,287,416.87
Hobbs $1,208,972.03
