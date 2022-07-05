ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder’s Eben G. Fine Park post-holiday cleanup easier than years past

By Anna Ridilla
Colorado Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFourth of July cleanup was faster and easier at Boulder’s Eben G. Fine Park than in previous years, as crews Tuesday found trash was mostly contained to refuse cans and dumpsters. Cleanup of the park after the holiday has been an issue in past years; however, trash seemed...

OutThere Colorado

Mudslide fills home in Colorado, reportedly as deep as 10 feet on property

A longtime Georgetown resident is asking the public for help via GoFundMe after a mudslide nearly destroyed his home on July 6. On a GoFundMe created to raise money for repairs, Edward Alexander states that about three feet of mud has filled his bedroom, with a report from KDVR clarifying that the mud is 10 feet deep on some parts of the property. It was also reported that the mudflow was strong enough to breach a wall of the home.
GEORGETOWN, CO
1310kfka.com

Larimer County’s recycling, waste processing plans delayed

New composting, recycling, and waste processing facilities are still at least two years away from becoming a reality. The Coloradoan reports efforts to keep trash out of Larimer County’s next landfill and help Fort Collins achieve its goal of zero waste by 2030 have been delayed. The county is planning for a new landfill near Wellington, a combined site for food scraps and yard waste, another site for construction and demolition waste, and an upgraded recycling facility. But a $50 million estimate for the projects is no longer feasible, and county officials they’ve had to put the project on pause to re-evaluate. The soonest a new landfill could open would be late next summer; the existing landfill could hit capacity by the end of next year. For the full story, https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Week in Art: CU Art Museum’s summer party, book release party at East Window

SmithKlein Gallery celebrates the latest works by California artist Peter Burega with a reception 1-4 p.m. Friday. The exhibit runs through July 29; 1116 Pearl St., Boulder; smithklein.com. Louisville Art Association is hosting a reception for “Everyday Beauty,” the LAA’s 2022 Member Theme Art Show and Sale, from 4-7 p.m....
BOULDER, CO
Boulder, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

City Park playground vandalized with homophobic and racial slurs

DENVER — Denver's parks department spent much of Thursday morning cleaning up racial and homophobic slurs spray-painted on City Park's new playground. Park crews discovered the graffiti in the early morning and immediately spray-painted over it to prevent children from seeing the hurtful words. "It was just hate, pure...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Editorial: Help food banks weather ‘perfect storm’

It’s an expensive time to be alive. Gas has reached an all-time high. Inflation keeps on rising. Grocery bills are draining wallets. By one measure, Americans are paying $460 per month more to buy the same things they did last year. It’s hard to imagine how many people have already been pushed beyond their breaking point — and how many more are nearing it.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Business community uncertain on Boulder library district

Boulder’s business community remains divided on the forthcoming ballot initiative that could form a library district encompassing Boulder and parts of unincorporated Boulder County. Although there are some business owners in support, the Boulder Chamber, the region’s flagship business advocacy and support organization, on Tuesday announced its opposition to...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Opinion: Steve Pomerance: Boulder must focus on informing the electorate

“Whenever the people are well-informed, they can be trusted with their own government,” Thomas Jefferson once said. Unfortunately, the current notion about shifting our city elections to even years will lead to exactly the opposite. Many people in Boulder invest a lot of time in national and state-level elections. To force them to spread themselves even thinner will just dumb down our local elections. And others don’t get enough information to make informed choices.
BOULDER, CO
#City Park#Vandalism
Westword

Get Outside: Ten Peaceful Places to Paddleboard in Colorado

With local temperatures predicted to reach the high 90s this weekend, places to stay cool in Denver are sure to be busy. Thankfully, there are plenty of nearby swim beaches, water parks, tubing spots and picturesque destinations that are perfect for paddle sports. Colorado abounds in outdoor recreation, but few...
DENVER, CO
Mike McKibbin

DougCo seeks homeless shelter site, but not in Castle Rock

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] If Douglas County finds a location for a homeless shelter, Commissioner Abe Laydon told town council members it would not be in Castle Rock. Laydon spoke at length Tuesday night about the county's efforts that led them to suggest a site next to the county detention and justice center in Castle Rock earlier this year. When the plan met strong opposition from the town council and residents, the county dropped it.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Elk crashes concert in Colorado, people unfazed

Coloradans acted like Coloradans when an elk came strolling through a Fourth of July concert in Estes Park over the holiday weekend. The video, originally shared with KKTV by Mr. Estes Park, shows a female elk walking just feet from families and children, as no one really gives much of a reaction other than a smile or pulling out their camera phone. The performing musician, Brad Fitch, doesn't seem to be too fazed either, continuing to strum his guitar and sing despite the elk standing...
ESTES PARK, CO
News Break
Politics
Colorado Daily

Public invited to observe Boulder County election audit, canvass

The public is invited to observe Boulder County’s risk-limiting audit on Tuesday to test election results following the June primary election. Boulder County and all Colorado counties have conducted post-election audits since 2005, but a risk-limiting audit is considered the gold standard test of election results, according to a news release from Boulder County. Colorado has been conducting risk-limiting audits since 2017.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
365traveler.com

14 BEST DENVER DAY TRIPS PERFECT FOR ADVENTURE

While Denver is such a fun town in Colorado to visit, it’s not the only cool thing around. Located less than two hours from the Mile High City are some of the most beautiful hiking trails in Colorado, the highest drivable pass in North America, great beer, hidden hot springs, and some of the most popular ski resorts in the world.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder police respond to numerous shootings, fireworks calls on Fourth of July

Boulder police responded to 152 calls, including several shootings and more than 60 fireworks calls, on the Fourth of July. Police had already released information about a riot after a large party on the University Hill, but a release Wednesday said investigators now believe someone at the party didn’t just pull a gun, but actually fired off several rounds from a weapon described as an AR 15-style rifle.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Matador opens new Boulder HQ tricked out with skate ramp, climbing wall

Matador Products makes high-performance gear to encourage its customers to get outside and travel, but its workers don’t actually have to travel anywhere if they want to climb, skate or grab a cold brew. The company’s new 8,000-square-foot headquarters at 1835 38th St. is fully equipped with a bar,...
BOULDER, CO
secretdenver.com

5 Unique Places To See Colorado’s Stunning Wildflowers This Summer

From Denver’s own botanic gardens to trails that lead to stunning blue lakes. Wildflower season is here in Colorado and because of it’s late proximity in the year and short window time, that means wildflowers are usually highly concentrated. These stunning fields of wildflowers that range in different variations will make for beautiful picnics, photographs, and quality time well spent in the outdoors. To make the most of your trip, we’d also highly recommend this awesome guide from Rocky Mountain National Park about how to identify wildflowers to make your experience even richer. Happy trails!
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder County Farmers Markets: At the Market: Try a new cuisine

We get it — we all have our favorite habits and routines. And that can be especially true at the farmers market. Maybe you arrive at 8 a.m. sharp every Saturday, get in line at Morton’s Organic Orchards for your fruit, visit Aspen Moon Farm for your greens, grab eggs from Wisdom Poultry and finish the morning off with a pupusa with a fried egg for breakfast.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

