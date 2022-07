Be a part of the wildest fundraiser in Kansas City! Party animals from across the metro will gather to enjoy unlimited food, drinks and entertainment — all while raising money for the Kansas City Zoo. Jazzoo is the Kansas City Zoo’s biggest annual fundraising event. Each year, the Zoo depends on Jazzoo to help feed and care for more than 1,700 animals and educate Kansas City youth through our Zoo Learning Fund.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO