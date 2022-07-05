ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver in deadly Fresno County DUI was out on bond for previous DUI, deputies say

By Dom McAndrew
 2 days ago
FRESNO, Calif. (

) – The driver of a car that was involved in a deadly DUI crash in Fresno County over the weekend was identified Tuesday as someone who was already out on bond for a DUI incident that hospitalized another driver in January, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Booking photo of Angie Thao from Jan. 19, 2022.

Angie Hlee Thao remains hospitalized following the crash at the intersection of Jensen and Marks avenue just before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to the CHP, Thao was driving northbound on Marks Avenue and was approaching a stop sign at Jensen Avenue – where cross traffic does not stop.

Officers say the vehicle Thao was driving did not stop at the stop sign and continued into the intersection where it collided with another vehicle. A 38-year-old passenger in Thao’s vehicle was killed in the crash. One passenger from the other vehicle was taken to the hospital and the other two people in the other vehicle were uninjured.

The passenger killed in the crash was officially identified on Tuesday as 38-year-old Yang Vue of Sanger.

According to the CHP, officers at the scene established that Thao was driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and felony gross vehicular manslaughter causing great bodily injuries.

Jimbo Bear
2d ago

'#IGN0RANCE', comes with a price ! 0ne of the stipulation on her bond account,(N0 ALCOHOL), apparently being on 'OR' .. she broke the written agreement ! Say .. Good-bye, you're going away for 17 yrs. ------------xxxxx

