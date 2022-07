Dive into these public pools all across the city when you need a break from L.A.’s summer beach crowds. It might seem absurd to swim at a public pool when we share a border with the Pacific Ocean. But we aren’t all lucky enough to blessed with pools in our backyard, and—assuming you’re even within a reasonable distance—the beach can fall short on shade and parking. You can lounge at a swanky rooftop pool party or a pool bar if you’re after a lively scene, but for those summer days when you’re just looking for a cheap place to cool off, consider taking a dip in these public pools across the city.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO