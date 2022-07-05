ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Twitter sues India's government over order to remove content

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hvfmV_0gVlVxJT00

July 5 (UPI) -- Twitter sued India's government on Tuesday over orders to remove tweets from the platform under legislation passed last year.

The lawsuit, filed in the Karnataka High Court in Bangalore, challenges an order from the Indian government to remove content and block dozens of accounts from the social media company.

Twitter complied with the order but then sought judicial relief through the suit.

In the suit, Twitter argues that India's government abused its power under a series of laws that gave the Indian government oversight over Twitter and other social media companies, allowing authorities to demand posts or accounts critical of them be hidden from Indian users.

Twitter alleges that the government sought to arbitrarily and disproportionately remove tweets from the platform and that some of the block orders "pertain to political content that is posted by official handles of political parties."

"Blocking of such information is a violation of the freedom of speech guaranteed to citizen-users of the platform," the lawsuit states.

India's minister of electronics and information technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Tuesday urged Twitter to follow the rules in a press conference.

"It is everyone's responsibility to abide by the laws passed by the country's Parliament," Vaishnaw said.

Under the laws, companies are required to employ executives based in India to ensure that the company complies with requests to remove content. These executives can be held criminally liable and face jail terms of up to seven years in prison for failing to carry out the actions.

On May 24, 2021, Dehli police visited Twitter offices in the national capital state of Dehli as well as Gurgaon to seek information about Twitter's decision to label a tweet by Indian President Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party as "manipulated media."

Twitter agreed to comply with the regulations after the Delhi High Court directed Twitter to give a statement under oath that it would follow the laws.

The company also agreed to appoint an interim chief compliance officer, name a grievance officer and set up an office in India to comply with the rules.

The Indian government has also faced a legal challenge from the Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp, which filed a lawsuit challenging regulations that would allow authorities to make people's private messages "traceable." That case is still pending.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Facebook, Twitter remove Shinzo Abe assassination videos

LONDON (AP) — Twitter and Facebook parent Meta said Friday they’re deleting any videos of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that break their rules on harmful content. Multiple videos of the attack showing a gunman firing a double-barreled weapon twice at Abe were circulating on social media. Some only show the moments before and after the attack while others showed both shots. Abe, who stepped down in 2020, was shot moments into a speech, airlifted to hospital, and later pronounced dead. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene. Meta said it was deleting videos depicting the moment of the attack and had disabled the suspect’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Government#Bharatiya Janata Party#Karnataka High Court#Parliament#Th
BBC

Georgia Guidestones: 'America's Stonehenge' demolished after blast

A granite monument in the US state of Georgia has been demolished for safety reasons after being damaged in a blast. An explosion early on Wednesday reduced one of the slabs at the Georgia Guidestones to rubble. CCTV footage showed a car leaving the scene and authorities are investigating. Despite...
GEORGIA STATE
One Green Planet

Animals Are Increasingly Being Teased and Tortured on Social Media, According to New Report

There is a growing number of animals being teased and tortured on video on social media, according to a new report by the Social Media Animal Cruelty Coalition (SMACC). SMACC is a section of Asia for Animals organization and the new report revealed that between February and May 2022, 200 videos depicting animals being tortured by teasing were shared on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Finnish Parliament Sends Powerful Roe v. Wade Message to 'American Sisters'

Women serving in Finland's parliament recently showed their support for American women affected by the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the longstanding decision that made abortion a constitutionally-protected right and left abortion laws up to the individual states. After the decision, trigger laws already in place in some states banned abortion outright, while others restricted access to the procedure. Some states however, like Kentucky and Louisiana, have blocked trigger laws that would have banned abortions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
CNN

Twitter is laying off a third of its talent acquisition team

Twitter is laying off a portion of its recruiting team after previously saying it would pause most hiring. The move comes as Twitter continues to await a pending acquisition by Elon Musk, a process that has been marked by confusion and contention between the social media company and the billionaire Tesla CEO.
BUSINESS
BBC

No diplomatic immunity in modern slavery cases, Supreme Court rules

The UK Supreme Court has ruled that diplomats cannot hide behind immunity to exploit workers, in a victory for campaigners against modern slavery. Diplomats are normally protected from both criminal charges and civil cases in the countries where they are posted. But the court found a Saudi diplomat accused of...
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
392K+
Followers
60K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy