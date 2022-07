Makala McCrorey knows the Fort Mill High volleyball program and will get to know it even better by putting her touch on it starting next week. McCrorey has been hired by Fort Mill to be the school’s new head volleyball coach, a year after starting the volleyball program at Great Falls. McCrorey was JV head coach for the Jackets in 2020 and a varsity assistant in 2019, before starting the Great Falls program last year.

FORT MILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO