McCoy’s Building Supply is proud to announce the appointment of Deborah McMillian as store manager of its Brownwood location at 3605 Highway 377 South. “I am so excited to lead this amazing team I’ve come to know. I love getting to help customers find what they need for their projects,” said McMillian. “Our customers can continue to expect amazing customer service and a welcoming environment when they come into our store.”

2 DAYS AGO