AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The next time your head is pulsing, and you can’t see straight, look no further than St. Mary’s Healthcare for specialized headache care. The healthcare provider announced Thursday that its new Headache Center, located at the St. Mary’s Rao Outpatient Pavilion at 4950 State Highway 30 in Amsterdam, is open for business. The team is looking forward to treating patients ages 17 and older with all types of headaches, they said.

AMSTERDAM, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO