ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The first President to have a degree from Winthrop University, Dr. Edward Serna, is officially at the helm of Winthrop University. Dr. Serna, who was a student when Dr. Tony Digiorgio was president, now sits at the same seat that was once occupied by Digiorgio. Serna says he looks forward to filling the shoes of those who’ve come before him, while making his own mark.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO