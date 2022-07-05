ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caroline by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 18:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into...

alerts.weather.gov

WLOS.com

National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hit Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit a city in Maryland. According to the National Weather Service, winds hit a top speed of 90 miles per hour and was on the ground for one mile in Bowie on Tuesday. The path of damage was 125 yards wide.
BOWIE, MD
NBC Washington

Apparent Tornadoes Cause Significant Damage in Maryland

Two tornadoes appear to have touched down in Maryland Tuesday evening as storms with heavy rainfall moved through the D.C. region. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said weather officials confirmed a tornado in Shady Side, Maryland, a small community on the coast in Anne Arundel County. Earlier, about 5:45 p.m.,...
BOWIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT | Severe weather threat for Maryland Tuesday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a gorgeous end to the Independence Day holiday weekend, the threat of severe weather will unfold for Tuesday afternoon. A Weather Alert Day is in effect for Tuesday for thunderstorms with potentially damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, hail, and also brief downpours.
City
Denton, MD
City
Greensboro, MD
State
Maryland State
County
Caroline County, MD
oceancity.com

9 Storm Pictures in Ocean City, Maryland

When it rains, some of your activities might be limited, but some of your views may become dramatic. Mother Nature never quits offering big clouds, dramatic lightning, huge waves and even rainbows. If a storm rolls in, take some pictures so you can remember how spectacular your vacation was despite the clouds. Here are some photos submitted to us or taken by us over the years to inspire you.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Morning car accident leads to road closures, traffic advisory

LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, July 5, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Shiloh Church Road in the Laurel area. As a result of the crash, Shiloh Church Road from Johnson Road to...
LAUREL, DE
clayconews.com

Fatal Vehicle versus Pedestrian Crash on Route 50 in Maryland

BOWIE, MD (July 6, 2022) – Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a AAA worker late last night in Prince George’s County. The deceased is identified as Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced Okozi deceased on the scene.
WBOC

Fire Heavily Damages Queen Anne's County Home

STEVENSVILLE, Md.- Authorities are investigating a weekend fire that caused extensive damage to a home in Queen Anne's County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at a two-story home located at 112 Trequassin Drive in Stevensville. The United Communities Volunteer...
STEVENSVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Police Investigating Serious Crash in Laurel

LAUREL, DE – Police are advising motorists to avoid the area of Shiloh Church Road in Laurel as an investigation into a serious crash this morning continues. Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, July 5, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Shiloh Church Road in the Laurel area.
LAUREL, DE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Baltimore

Portion Of North Ave. Closed After Sinkhole Opens In Front Of East Baltimore Row Homes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large sinkhole developed in front of two houses on a busy street in East Baltimore, according to the local firefighter’s union. Due to the size of the sinkhole in the 700 block of E. North Avenue, a building inspector has been asked to inspect the houses near it for potential structural damage, union officials said. Firefighters also contacted the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company and requested that the site be inspected for gas and electric hazards, according to union officials. Neighborhood Services will be on hand in case local residents need assistance, union officials said. The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said Monday that North Avenue will be closed in both directions near the site of the sinkhole in the sidewalk between 7 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. All westbound traffic will be detoured at Homewood Avenue while eastbound traffic will be detoured at Greenmount Avenue, according to transportation authorities. One lane of traffic should be reopened for motorists traveling in each direction on Tuesday morning, authorities said. It is unclear when North Avenue will be fully reopened to traffic, according to transportation authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Two People Transported Following California Vehicle Crash

CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this evening that has sent two people to the hospital. At approximately 6:37 p.m. on July 4, first responders were called to Worth Avenue for a reported crash. Upon arrival, crews located two vehicles involved in the...
CALIFORNIA, MD
The Dispatch

OC Beach Patrol Reports High Rescue Activity, Reduced Staff

OCEAN CITY – With the Fourth of July now in the rear-view mirror, a mid-season check with the Ocean City Beach Patrol this week revealed a busy start to the season with staffed stands further apart because of staffing issues. The Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) officially began manning...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Voice

Suspicious Structure Fire Under Investigation In Maryland

A suspicious fire is under investigation in Maryland after a vacant home in Caroline County went up in flames, officials said. Shortly after 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, a passerby reported a fire that had broken out inside a vacant home on Ridgely Road in Ridgely. Upon arrival, a...
Wbaltv.com

Police search for boat in fatal hit-and-run on Magothy River

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A woman has died after a boating hit-and-run Sunday night on the Magothy River, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police. NRP said a white center console vessel that's about 25 feet long struck a wellcraft boat around 10 p.m. Sunday in Anne Arundel County. The vessel's operator fled and was last seen entering Deep Creek, Cape St. Claire.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

