Kent County, DE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kent, Sussex by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 18:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into...

NBC Washington

Apparent Tornadoes Cause Significant Damage in Maryland

Two tornadoes appear to have touched down in Maryland Tuesday evening as storms with heavy rainfall moved through the D.C. region. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said weather officials confirmed a tornado in Shady Side, Maryland, a small community on the coast in Anne Arundel County. Earlier, about 5:45 p.m.,...
BOWIE, MD
oceancity.com

9 Storm Pictures in Ocean City, Maryland

When it rains, some of your activities might be limited, but some of your views may become dramatic. Mother Nature never quits offering big clouds, dramatic lightning, huge waves and even rainbows. If a storm rolls in, take some pictures so you can remember how spectacular your vacation was despite the clouds. Here are some photos submitted to us or taken by us over the years to inspire you.
OCEAN CITY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Friday Morning Crash In Middletown Sends Two To Hospital, One By Air

At approximately 12:09 am, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the 1200 block of Middletown Warwick Road for a motor vehicle collision with reported entrapment. Responding units arrived and confirmed multiple patients, with one patient trapped, according to NCCEMS Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Morning car accident leads to road closures, traffic advisory

LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, July 5, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Shiloh Church Road in the Laurel area. As a result of the crash, Shiloh Church Road from Johnson Road to...
LAUREL, DE
County
Sussex County, DE
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
County
Kent County, DE
City
Farmington, DE
City
Houston, DE
WBOC

Police ID Body Found by Kayakers in Delaware River

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Dover police have identified a body found by kayakers on the Saint Jones River as that of a 27-year-old local man. Authorities on Thursday identified the man as Jorge Valladares of Dover. The cause of death is still under investigation but police say foul play does not appear to be involved.
DOVER, DE
wilmtoday.com

The Best Scenic Views in Wilmington, DE!

We are lucky to live in a city full of natural beauty and incredible architecture. This time of year it is especially important to take in the sights. We are sharing our favorite scenic views around Wilmington that you should check out!. 1. Riverfront Wilmington– With lots of businesses and...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

One seriously hurt in Concord Pike crash

A 70-year old man was critically injured when his car ran off Concord Pike, hit a pole, and rolled over into a gas station parking lot. The crash at the Naamans Road intersection happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. The collision with a pedestrian crossing signal...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Bidens set to be at North Shores home July 8-10

On their third visit since early June, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be spending time at their North Shores beach home. The couple was in town the first weekend of June to celebrate Jill’s birthday June 3, and again to celebrate their June 17 wedding anniversary.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Shore News Network

Police Investigating Serious Crash in Laurel

LAUREL, DE – Police are advising motorists to avoid the area of Shiloh Church Road in Laurel as an investigation into a serious crash this morning continues. Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, July 5, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Shiloh Church Road in the Laurel area.
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

Historic Lewes Farmers Market canceled for July 9

Due to forecast weather conditions and the closure of Lewes Elementary School parking lot for paving, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market will not be open this Saturday, July 9. Market organizers hope to see their regular patrons and visitors from 8 a.m. to noon, next Saturday, July 16, or at the Wednesday Market from 8 to 11 a.m. each week at Crooked Hammock Brewery parking lot off Kings Highway.
LEWES, DE
WDEL 1150AM

DelDOT: Speed cameras cutting crashes in half

Officials with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) said the use of electronic speed cameras has reduced the number of crashes in the I-95 work zone in Wilmington by 55-percent. According to numbers presented this week by DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski to state legislators, there were 95 work zone wrecks...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Young woman from Eastern Shore dies in Delaware car accident

Delaware State Police have identified a young Eastern Shore woman who died in a car accident last week in central Delaware, apparently after suffering a brain aneurysm. The accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. June 29, on Willow Grove Road in the Dover area. Her gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe drove off the road, spun around, hit a utility pole, and ended up overturned in a ditch, say Delaware State Police.
Cape Gazette

PRICE REDUCED~272 LAKESIDE DR~PLANTATIONS EAST~LEWES

272 Lakeside Drive, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Ideal TURNKEY VACATION RENTAL or BEACH GETAWAY with all furnishings included and overlooking the lake in Plantations East! This 3BD/2.5BA home has an open floor plan with a downstairs owner’s suite, powder room, vaulted ceiling, breakfast nook and dining room on either side of the kitchen, a screened porch that opens to a sun deck and spacious backyard with a water view. The upstairs features two guest bedrooms, full bath, and loft area overlooking separate living and sunroom areas. As soon as you walk through the door, you will notice the beachy and airy feel of the home with plenty of natural light throughout. Property has just one owner in its history, been used for personal vacations with some weekends only, and has been extremely well maintained since it was built in 2003. Home has all new carpeting and a lawn irrigation system installed last year. New architectural shingle roof and gutter system was also installed in 2020. New gas furnace and central A/C unit were installed in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and both have 10-year transferable warranties. Plantations East is a quiet, walkable community with an optional fitness, pool, and tennis membership available. Easy access to Lewes and Rehoboth Beach using Plantation Road, minutes away from outlet shopping, groceries, home improvement, great restaurants, and only four to six miles from some of Delaware’s best beaches and the Cape Henlopen State Park.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Police ID Woman Killed in Camden-Wyoming Area Crash

CAMDEN, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that occurred last week in the Camden-Wyoming area. Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Phylicia Galvin, 21, of Greensboro, Md. Police said that shortly before 8 a.m. June 29, a 2004 Pontiac...
CAMDEN, DE
Ocean City Today

Parking issue solved for Ocean City inlet lot hotel

Eight-story project nearly ready for site plan review. After the project’s developers took a short hiatus to work out parking details, an eight-story, 90-room hotel planned for a prime piece of downtown real estate is back on track. Ocean City Attorney Hugh Cropper, who represents the project slated for...
OCEAN CITY, MD

