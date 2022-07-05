ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Durham, Franklin, Granville, Vance, Wake by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Durham, Franklin, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Wake FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Durham, Franklin and Wake. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Wake Forest, Zebulon, Bunn, RDU International, Morrisville, Knightdale, Wendell, Rolesville, Youngsville, Falls Lake Boat Ramp, Purnell, Falls Lake State Rec Area, Rollingview Marina, Falls Lake, William B Umstead State Park, Crabtree Creek, Research Triangle and Gorman. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Moore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Moore, southwestern Harnett, northwestern Cumberland, southwestern Lee and northern Hoke Counties through 600 PM EDT At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Southern Pines, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Southern Pines, Carthage, Fort Bragg, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Pope AFB, Spring Lake, Whispering Pines, Vass and Cameron. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Moore FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Moore county. * WHEN...Until 600 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Pines, Carthage, Pinehurst, Whispering Pines, Taylortown, Vass, Cameron and Seven Lakes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MOORE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randleman, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Randleman, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Ramseur, Franklinville, Staley, Climax, Randleman Regional Reservior Marina and Forest Oaks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve already been dealing with severe storms and more could be coming our way through this evening and later tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 13 cities and counties in our viewing area, including Lynchburg, Danville, and Martinsville. These...
ROANOKE, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Burke, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamance; Alexander; Alleghany; Anson; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Caswell; Catawba; Chatham; Cleveland; Davidson; Davie; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Gaston; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Hertford; Iredell; Lee; Lincoln; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Northampton; Orange; Person; Polk; Randolph; Richmond; Rockingham; Rowan; Rutherford; Stanly; Stokes; Surry; Union; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wilkes; Yadkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALAMANCE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ANSON BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CASWELL CATAWBA CHATHAM CLEVELAND DAVIDSON DAVIE DURHAM EDGECOMBE FORSYTH FRANKLIN GASTON GRANVILLE GUILFORD HALIFAX HERTFORD IREDELL LEE LINCOLN MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MONTGOMERY MOORE NASH NORTHAMPTON ORANGE PERSON POLK RANDOLPH RICHMOND ROCKINGHAM ROWAN RUTHERFORD STANLY STOKES SURRY UNION VANCE WAKE WARREN WILKES YADKIN
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Fatal crash closes NC-87 in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fatal crash on NC-87 in Alamance County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation. NCSHP say they got a report of a two-vehicle crash on NC-87 at 2:58 p.m. One person was killed as a result of the crash. […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Fallen Tree Knocks Out Power for 1,000 Chapel Hill Customers

UPDATE: As of 2:20 p.m., Duke Energy says power has been restored for several hundred customers. Around 450 more customers are without power and the estimated time of restoration has been changed to 8 p.m. A fallen tree onto a power pole is causing a power outage for hundreds of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WDCG G105

Raleigh Ties 23-Year Record Amid Blazing Heat Wave

Cities across the country have been experiencing record-high temperatures, particularly in cities around the South. On Wednesday (July 6), Raleigh tied a record-high temperature set back in 1999 as the region tries to beat the triple digit heat. According to WRAL meteorologist Kat Campbell, Raleigh-Durham International Airport registered a temperature...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Body found in driveway in new Raleigh neighborhood

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police were investigating a shooing on Honey Ivy Lane. A body was visible in a driveway along the street, which is part of a new development between the Neuse River and Interstate 540 on the far eastern side of town. Work in the neighborhood stopped...
nerej.com

Stiles begins 232-unit multifamily community at Grove Ninety-Eight in Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC Stiles has commenced construction on a 232-unit multifamily community at Grove Ninety-Eight, a mixed-use master planned development also featuring a 100,000 s/f Wegmans, an additional 80,000 s/f of walkable retail, and 395 “for sale” residential units. The project is located in the evolving North Raleigh submarket, east of US-1/Capital Blvd. along Hwy. 98 at the Ligon Mill Rd. intersection.
WAKE FOREST, NC
The News & Observer

Lightning strike blamed for fire at Wake County senior center

Thunderstorms were moving out of the Triangle on Wednesday night, but not before lightning caused at least one fire in Wake County. A lightning strike ignited a fire at the Northern Wake Senior Center in Wake Forest just before 9 p.m., causing damage that will keep the center closed “for the foreseeable future,” the town of Wake Forest said in a news release.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

One injured in crash on U.S. 264 outside Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rear-ended a farm truck carrying a utility trailer on U.S. 264 East late Thursday morning. Officials with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said the farm truck had a tank of water on its trailer. The farm truck was turning into a private driveway […]
GREENVILLE, NC

