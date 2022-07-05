ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Moore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Moore, southwestern Harnett, northwestern Cumberland, southwestern Lee and northern Hoke Counties through 600 PM EDT At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Southern Pines, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Southern Pines, Carthage, Fort Bragg, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Pope AFB, Spring Lake, Whispering Pines, Vass and Cameron. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Durham, Franklin, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Wake FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Durham, Franklin and Wake. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Wake Forest, Zebulon, Bunn, RDU International, Morrisville, Knightdale, Wendell, Rolesville, Youngsville, Falls Lake Boat Ramp, Purnell, Falls Lake State Rec Area, Rollingview Marina, Falls Lake, William B Umstead State Park, Crabtree Creek, Research Triangle and Gorman. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Granville, Nash, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Franklin; Granville; Nash; Wake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NASH...SOUTHEASTERN GRANVILLE...NORTHEASTERN WAKE SOUTHWESTERN WILSON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 803 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wake Forest to near Bailey, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Zebulon, Franklinton, Bailey, Bunn, Knightdale, Wendell and Rolesville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Chatham, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Alamance County in central North Carolina Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina Northwestern Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Randleman, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include High Point, Asheboro, Randleman, North Carolina Zoo, Siler City, Seagrove, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Ramseur and Franklinville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Durham, Franklin, Granville, Vance, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Granville; Vance; Wake The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Vance County in central North Carolina Southern Granville County in central North Carolina Northeastern Wake County in central North Carolina Southeastern Durham County in central North Carolina Franklin County in central North Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 654 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Butner, or near Creedmoor, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Creedmoor, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Butner, Franklinton, Kittrell, Rolesville and Youngsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Appomattox; Bedford; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Franklin; Greensville; Halifax; Henry; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Prince Edward; Southampton; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AMELIA APPOMATTOX BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CHARLOTTE CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE FRANKLIN GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HENRY LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG NOTTOWAY PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA PRINCE EDWARD SOUTHAMPTON SUSSEX VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN LYNCHBURG MARTINSVILLE
AMELIA COUNTY, VA

