Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Wake FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Durham, Franklin and Wake. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Wake Forest, Zebulon, Bunn, RDU International, Morrisville, Knightdale, Wendell, Rolesville, Youngsville, Falls Lake Boat Ramp, Purnell, Falls Lake State Rec Area, Rollingview Marina, Falls Lake, William B Umstead State Park, Crabtree Creek, Research Triangle and Gorman. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DURHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO