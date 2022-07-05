ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

‘Lives destroyed’: Illinois rep calls for assault weapons ban after July Fourth shooting

By Raquel Martin
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20yKiU_0gVlT1iM00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The White House has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the deadly Fourth of July shooting in Illinois.

At least seven people were killed and dozens were injured during the parade in Highland Park.

President Joe Biden and many Democrats are renewing calls to get dangerous assault weapons off the streets. According to law enforcement, the gunman legally purchased and used an AR-15-style gun in the shooting.

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., was at the parade when the shooting began.

“My team was just at the very beginning of the parade route,” he said. “The moment was shattered and lives destroyed.”

Schneider represents the mourning community in Washington. He said the shooting makes clear Congress must do more to keep guns out of the wrong hands.

“I support a ban on assault weapons. These are weapons of war,” he said.

On Tuesday, the White House echoed that call.

Biden orders flags at half-staff to honor Highland Park shooting victims

“We need to make sure that we ban assault weapons. That’s one of the things that’s being reported that this suspect had,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary.

But the majority of Republican lawmakers argue gun control is still not the answer.

“Restricting the freedom of law-abiding Americans will never, ever make us safer,” Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Boebert is one of dozens of Republicans who voted against the compromise gun safety bill that Biden signed into law last month.

“It was an important first step,” Jean-Pierre said.

The president says he doesn’t know if he’ll visit the shooting site.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
The Independent

Congressman Sean Casten’s daughter dies just days after organising school gun control programme

The teenage daughter of Democrat congressman Sean Casten has died at their family home, his office and reports have said.Mr Casten’s office said in a statement on Monday night that Gwen had passed away and that “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time”.She was found “unresponsive” at 7am at the family home in Downers Grove, Illinois, a Chicago Police Department official told the Chicago Tribune. “First responders determined that the subject was deceased,” the report added. No further information was available on Tuesday. Gwen was an active campaigner on issues including...
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Highland Park Shooter's Father Reportedly Sponsored His Gun Permit

On the 4th of July, Robert Crimo III killed seven people and injured another 47 in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. It was yet another mass shooting tragedy that has left the majority of Americans wanting some form of gun control. Background checks have proven to be a controversial method of controlling who can and can't get weapons. In this particular case, a thorough background check probably would have saved lives.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brad Schneider
Washington Examiner

Illinois Rep. Sean Casten's daughter dead at 17

Rep. Sean Casten's office announced that his 17-year-old daughter Gwen died Monday. His family declined to share additional details about the cause of death and requested privacy "during this heartbreaking time." HOUSE DEMOCRAT CALLS WEST VIRGINIA ECONOMY ‘IRRELEVANT’. "This morning, Congressman Casten’s beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Veracity Report

Latest July 1 Poll: Biden v Trump

In the latest Emerson College poll, if the 2024 presidential election were to be held today, Trump would win by 5 percentage points. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, and Emerson College Polling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Assault Weapons#Guns#Gun Control#Violent Crime#The White House#Democrats#Congress#Republican#Americans
Axios

What politicians are saying after Highland Park shooting

Officials weighed in on the Highland Park tragedy yesterday with pointed statements about gun policy and mental health. Within hours, the shooting became the latest fodder for the ongoing political debates on gun rights and the causes of gun violence. President Joe Biden: "Jill and I are shocked by the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
USA TODAY

Highland Park shooting, Mississippi abortion 'trigger law,' Wimbledon: 5 things to know Tuesday

Person of interest in custody after shooting in Chicago suburb leaves at least six dead. A person of interest is in custody Tuesday after a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in a suburb of Chicago, killing at least six people and wounding at least 30. Authorities spent hours Monday searching for the person of interest – Robert E. Crimo III – and arrested him before 7 p.m. local time following a short pursuit about five miles away from the shooting in Highland Park. No charges were announced. Authorities initially said Crimo was 22, but an FBI bulletin and Crimo’s social media said he was 21. Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said a "significant amount of digital evidence" helped lead investigators to Crimo.Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said the five people killed at the parade were adults but didn't have information on the sixth victim, who died at a hospital. Their identities were not released by local authorities. One of those killed was a Mexican national, Roberto Velasco, Mexico’s director for North American affairs, said on Twitter Monday. He said two other Mexicans were wounded.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy