Brazen trio of women walk in Tulsa Ulta Beauty, steal $14,000 in perfumes, then run out to getaway vehicle

Items totaling $14,000 stolen and recovered from Tulsa beauty store. Courtesy Tulsa Police Dept.

TULSA, Okla. — A trend of ‘group shoplifting ‘occurred over the weekend in Tulsa where three women walked into Ulta Beauty, filled large bags with items and quickly walked out in front of staff and shoppers.

The Tulsa Police Dept state in a release of information, on Saturday about noon they responded to a retail store alarm near 71st and Memorial.

“Three women walked into Ulta carrying their own bags. The women walked right to the Chanel perfume and stole more than 270 items, totaling $14000 in product. The suspects were in the store for only about 2 minutes.”

The manager yelled at the women to stop, but the suspects ran out and got into a black Chevy Tahoe driven by a male.

Some of the stolen merchandise had a GPS tracker on it. With help from the store, Officers were able to track the suspects and the vehicle to the Edenwood Apartments near 2100 N. Hartford.

Three women were arrested on allegations of Grand Larceny, each have been charged with Larceny previously. Grand Larceny is a Felony.

The getaway driver, was arrested for Larceny.

This is part of a trend in larger cities where shoplifters conspire to enter a store at the same time in broad daylight taking specific items of high value.

