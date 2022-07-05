ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Brazen trio of women walk in Tulsa Ulta Beauty, steal $14,000 in perfumes, then run out to getaway vehicle

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20T1DK_0gVlRCPW00
Items totaling $14,000 stolen and recovered from Tulsa beauty store. Courtesy Tulsa Police Dept.

TULSA, Okla. — A trend of ‘group shoplifting ‘occurred over the weekend in Tulsa where three women walked into Ulta Beauty, filled large bags with items and quickly walked out in front of staff and shoppers.

The Tulsa Police Dept state in a release of information, on Saturday about noon they responded to a retail store alarm near 71st and Memorial.

“Three women walked into Ulta carrying their own bags. The women walked right to the Chanel perfume and stole more than 270 items, totaling $14000 in product. The suspects were in the store for only about 2 minutes.”

The manager yelled at the women to stop, but the suspects ran out and got into a black Chevy Tahoe driven by a male.

USE FINGERS TO NAVIGATE GOOGLE STREET VIEW WHERE GROUP SHOPLIFTING CRIME OCCURRED.

Some of the stolen merchandise had a GPS tracker on it. With help from the store, Officers were able to track the suspects and the vehicle to the Edenwood Apartments near 2100 N. Hartford.

Three women were arrested on allegations of Grand Larceny, each have been charged with Larceny previously. Grand Larceny is a Felony.

The getaway driver, was arrested for Larceny.

This is part of a trend in larger cities where shoplifters conspire to enter a store at the same time in broad daylight taking specific items of high value.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to follow stories of interest in our region. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss an article.

MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST…

• Explainer: Mo helmet law; 3 killed this weekend not wearing helmets BIT.ly/3aeST55

• Wyandotte man killed, motorcycle crash BIT.ly/3NGaH6Q

• Lightning strike sparks Crawford Co. house fire BIT.ly/3Ap4WHu

• SUV rear-ends church bus BIT.ly/3yd3XYm

• 2 local men killed in motorcycle crashes BIT.ly/3yckxHF

• Shockwave Jet Truck crashes, kills driver BIT.ly/3ygAPzc

• Joplin Housing Authority duplex burns BIT.ly/3R3hVEI

• Auto shop burns in Webb City BIT.ly/3bx3RTB

• RVs burn in Tulsa RV Outlet BIT.ly/3ORQBY6

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Woman shot sister-in-law outside of Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested, hours after another woman was gunned down outside of a Tulsa QuikTrip. Officers responded to the QuikTrip near 61st and Highway 169 Thursday night before 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found the body of Estrella Mendoza. Overnight, officers learned that...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Joplin, MO
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
news9.com

Broken Arrow Police Warn People About Skimmers At Gas Pumps

Several people in Broken Arrow have complained that their card information was stolen after someone put a skimmer on some gas pumps. Broken Arrow police say they've gotten calls about skimmers at least two different gas stations in town. "The fact that people are out there just making devices to...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman shot, killed at south Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed outside of a south Tulsa QuikTrip Thursday night. A woman was found dead outside of the QuikTrip, near East 61st Street and U.S. Highway 169, around 10:30 p.m. Police said Alexes Flanner is in custody...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta Beauty#Perfumes#Beauty Store#Property Crime#The Tulsa Police Dept#Chanel#The Edenwood Apartments#Joplin News First#Koam News Now
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police investigate deadly shooting in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting in east Tulsa near East Admiral Place and South Garnett Road. Tulsa police said one man was found dead inside a house with trauma to his head. Neighbors said they thought they heard a gunshot around 3:30 a.m., but...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two people found dead in Muskogee house fire

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said two people were found dead in a house fire in Muskogee Thursday morning. MCSO received a call about the fire near East 68th Street South and South 45th Street East around 2:50 a.m. Thursday. MCSO said Tish Callahan,...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTRE

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man steals Stormtrooper off front porch

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was caught on camera stealing a Stormtrooper decoration from the “Star Wars” franchise off a front porch in Tulsa, police said. The Tulsa Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The incident happened around...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
publicradiotulsa.org

Black Wall Street Chamber President found dead at home in Bixby

Homicide investigators at the Bixby Police Department have confirmed that Black Wall Street Chamber President Sherry Gamble Smith was found dead in her home in Bixby on Wednesday. Officials said they received a call around 8:05 this morning from a person inside the house. When officers entered the home, they...
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Armed robbery at east Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tulsa officers responded to an armed robbery call near South Garnett Road and East 41st Street. The victim said they had been robbed by an acquaintance from Snapchat that was met the previous day at the Worthington Townhomes. Two 17-year-old white...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 dead after car struck tree in McIntosh County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man and woman died after a crash near Checotah on July 4, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say 54-year-old Bobby Gordan was driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota on Texanna Road around 11:25 a.m. when he went on a downhill road and lost control. The truck left the roadway and struck a tree.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Witnesses recall terrifying brawl in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were injured in a brawl involving guns and other weapons at a west Tulsa apartment complex. Police said the fight broke out around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday when a group of people were shooting off fireworks toward children walking around the Parkview Terrace Apartment complex near W 61st Street and S Union Avenue.
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy