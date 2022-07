Sarina Wiegman hailed England's record-breaking Euros opening crowd as 'incredible' but admitted her side should have beaten Austria by a wider scoreline at Old Trafford. The Lionesses manager told reporters picking up three points at the first time of asking was her main priority but added that England should have been more comfortable in victory, having netted 84 times in her 14 games in charge prior to their 1-0 win on Wednesday evening.

