Stop at the Grand Traverse Sauce Co. Table at the Cherry Farm Market

One stop you need to make on your visit to National Cherry Festival is The Cherry Farm Market.

Loaded with various products by local venders, you can find honey, sauces, flavored dips, cherry juice, and more!

One table to check out is Grand Traverse Sauce Company. From hot sauces, seasonings, and drink mixes- there are so many flavors to try!

And if you can’t make up your mind, the Cherry Market also offers free samples, so you can try before you buy!

The Cherry Farm Market is open all week from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.