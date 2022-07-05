Biggest surprises, biggest free agent shortstop busts during first half of MLB baseball season

Recapping the 2022 baseball season at the halfway point:

5 biggest surprises

* The Yankees: Yes, they are very often good, but this is insane. They are 36 games above .500. Tampa Bay is 6 games over .500 and still 15 games behind the Yankees. The three teams trailing New York in the American League East (Tampa Bay, Boston and Toronto) are currently projected to all make the playoffs as wild cards.

* Tony Gonsolin: The surprise ace of the Dodger staff with Cy Young numbers – 10-0, 1.54 ERA. The 28-year-old was a 9th round draft choice.

* Luis Arraez: Minnesota’s versatile infielder leads the majors with a .348 batting average.

* Sandy Alcantara, Miami: After going 20-34 in 5 major league seasons, he’s now 8-3 with a sizzling ERA of 1.95.

* Alejandro Kirk: Toronto catcher is hitting .317 with 10 home runs and headed to the All-Star game.

5 most impactful injuries

* Fernando Tatis, Jr., Padres: Has missed the entire year so far after suffering offseason injuries in a motorcycle crash.

* Bryce Harper, Phillies: Having another MVP-type season when he fractured his hand and will miss at least a month.

* Jacob deGrom, Mets: Arm troubles have again sidelined the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

* Walker Buehler, Dodgers: Elbow issues have him out until September.

* Chris Sale, Red Sox: May soon return after missing all of 2022 to date.

5 free agent shortstops who have disappointed

* Carlos Correa, Twins: .291 with 9 home runs, $35.1 million/year.

* Trevor Story, Red Sox: .225, $20 million

* Corey Seager, Rangers: .230, $32.5 million.

* Marcus Semien, Rangers: .238, $25 million.

* Javy Baez, Tigers: . 209, $20 million.

That’s $132 million total for a whole bunch of mediocrity.

5 Dodgers who should make All-Star team

*Trae Turner, shortstop

*Tony Gonsolin, pitcher

*Will Smith, catcher

*Mookie Betts, outfielder

*Clayton Kershaw, pitcher. May even be the National League starter.

5 best power-hitting duos

*Aaron Judge (29 home runs) and Anthony Rizzo (22), Yankees – 51 total homers

*Mike Trout (23) and Shohei Ohtani (18), Angels – 41 homers.

*Yordan Alvarez (24) and Jose Altuve (16), Astros – 40 homers.

*Kyle Schwarber (23) and Rhys Hoskins (17), Phillies – 40 homers.

*Paul Goldschmidt (19) and Nolan Arenado (17), Cardinals – 36 homers

Pete Donovan is a Palm Desert resident and former Los Angeles Times sports reporter. He can be reached at pwdonovan22@yahoo.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Biggest surprises, biggest free agent shortstop busts during first half of MLB baseball season