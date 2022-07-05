ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Biggest surprises, biggest free agent shortstop busts during first half of MLB baseball season

By Pete Donovan
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 2 days ago

Recapping the 2022 baseball season at the halfway point:

5 biggest surprises

* The Yankees: Yes, they are very often good, but this is insane.  They are 36 games above .500. Tampa Bay is 6 games over .500 and still 15 games behind the Yankees.  The three teams trailing New York in the American League East (Tampa Bay, Boston and Toronto) are currently projected to all make the playoffs as wild cards.

* Tony Gonsolin: The surprise ace of the Dodger staff with Cy Young numbers – 10-0, 1.54 ERA.  The 28-year-old was a 9th round draft choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vg8v_0gVlPHtZ00

* Luis Arraez: Minnesota’s versatile infielder leads the majors with a .348 batting average.

* Sandy Alcantara, Miami: After going 20-34 in 5 major league seasons, he’s now 8-3 with a sizzling ERA of 1.95.

* Alejandro Kirk: Toronto catcher is hitting .317 with 10 home runs and headed to the All-Star game.

5 most impactful injuries

* Fernando Tatis, Jr., Padres: Has missed the entire year so far after suffering offseason injuries in a motorcycle crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YY7G4_0gVlPHtZ00

* Bryce Harper, Phillies: Having another MVP-type season when he fractured his hand and will miss at least a month.

* Jacob deGrom, Mets: Arm troubles have again sidelined the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

* Walker Buehler, Dodgers: Elbow issues have him out until September.

* Chris Sale, Red Sox: May soon return after missing all of 2022 to date.

5 free agent shortstops who have disappointed

* Carlos Correa, Twins: .291 with 9 home runs, $35.1 million/year.

* Trevor Story, Red Sox: .225, $20 million

* Corey Seager, Rangers: .230, $32.5 million.

* Marcus Semien, Rangers: .238, $25 million.

* Javy Baez, Tigers: . 209, $20 million.

That’s $132 million total for a whole bunch of mediocrity.

5 Dodgers who should make All-Star team

*Trae Turner, shortstop

*Tony Gonsolin, pitcher

*Will Smith, catcher

*Mookie Betts, outfielder

*Clayton Kershaw, pitcher.  May even be the National League starter.

5 best power-hitting duos

*Aaron Judge (29 home runs) and Anthony Rizzo (22), Yankees – 51 total homers

*Mike Trout (23) and Shohei Ohtani (18), Angels – 41 homers.

*Yordan Alvarez (24) and Jose Altuve (16), Astros – 40 homers.

*Kyle Schwarber (23) and Rhys Hoskins (17), Phillies – 40 homers.

*Paul Goldschmidt (19) and Nolan Arenado (17), Cardinals – 36 homers

Pete Donovan is a Palm Desert resident and former Los Angeles Times sports reporter. He can be reached at pwdonovan22@yahoo.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Biggest surprises, biggest free agent shortstop busts during first half of MLB baseball season

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Sons of Al Leiter, Dusty Baker on Futures Game rosters

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter, a son of former big league pitcher Al Leiter, and Washington Nationals second baseman Darren Baker, a son of Houston manager Dusty Baker, are among the prospects on the rosters released Thursday for the All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 16.
ARLINGTON, TX
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Scout Mike Brito Passes Away

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers scout Mike Brito passed away Thursday night at the age of 87. Brito is survived by his wife, Rosario, two daughters, Diana and Minerva, and four granddaughters. A native of Cuba, Brito was part of the Washington Senators’ Minor League system from 1955-61 and later played...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
dodgerblue.com

Cubs Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Tony Gonsolin Looks To Remain Undefeated

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs for the first time at Dodger Stadium this season after previously sweeping a three-game series at Wrigley Field in early May. Tony Gonsolin makes his 16th start of the season and looks to remain undefeated this season as he continues to make his case as one of the National League’s best pitchers.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Mike Trout
UPI News

Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off

July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy