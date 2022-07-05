ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another change is coming to this month's Evansville Men's City Golf Tournament

By Kyle Sokeland, Evansville Courier & Press
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The first-round host course of the Evansville Men's City Golf Tournament next weekend has been moved.

Because of damage on several greens and bunkers at Helfrich Hills, the opening two rounds will both take place at Fendrich. The dates remain the same, July 16 and 17.

Many areas around the greens at Helfrich, including the putting surface, are brown or have rough patches. It was caused by irrigation issues and the Midwest's recent heat wave.

Helfrich hosted a qualifying round over the weekend for the tournament. Although scores are generally higher compared to other courses, the cut for the final spot was a 12-over 83 . Across town at Fendrich, there was a playoff at 4-over 74.

Typically played the first two weekends of August, this is the second change to the tournament this summer. Evansville Country Club will undergo a renovation to multiple holes immediately following the conclusion of the tournament. Because of this, the opening round was moved up two weeks.

Follow Courier & Press sports reporter Kyle Sokeland on Twitter @kylesokeland.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Another change is coming to this month's Evansville Men's City Golf Tournament

