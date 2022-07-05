ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Parents of alleged July 4 parade shooter release statement, retain attorney

By Andy Koval
UPMATTERS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WGN) — The parents of the alleged Highland Park July 4 parade shooter have retained the law office of R. Kelly’s defense attorney to represent them. In a statement posted...

www.upmatters.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAND TV

DCFS Director held in contempt of court for 12th time

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- DCFS Director Marc Smith was held in contempt of court and fined $1,000 per day for the 12th time since January 6, 2022. This is the 12th time in less than six months that Director Smith has been held in contempt of court for failing to place a child appropriately in violation of court orders.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

AP writer explains parade suspect's court hearing

The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade made an initial court appearance Wednesday. Associated Press writer Don Babwin was among those who attended the hearing in Waukegan, Illinois. According to Babwin, prosecutors say the suspect, Robert Crimo III, confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago. The parade shooting left affluent Highland Park, home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore, reeling. More than two-dozen people were wounded, some critically, and hundreds of marchers, parents and children fled in a panic. Crimo wore a black long-sleeve shirt as he appeared in court by video. Babwin says Crimo showed little emotion as the prosecutor described the shooting and said little besides telling the judge that he did not have a lawyer.
WAUKEGAN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Police director defends decision to give suspected Highland Park shooter a gun permit in 2020

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The director of the Illinois State Police said Wednesday there wasn’t enough evidence nearly three years ago that Robert E. Crimo III — who’s now accused of killing seven people at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade — should have been denied a state firearm permit over a report of violent threats to his family.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Attorneys#Murder#Violent Crime
CBS News

Illinois DCFS Director Marc Smith found in contempt of court for 12th time over improper placement of child

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the 12th time since January, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith has been held in contempt of court. Judge Patrick Murphy issued the contempt order following a motion from the Cook County Public Guardian's office. This latest case involves a 15-year-old girl who has been stuck in a psychiatric hospital even though she was cleared to be released January 14, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Arrest made after threat called into Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Police made an arrest Wednesday after a threat was called into Brookfield Zoo Tuesday evening, causing the facility to lock down. Police said the suspect was located at her home in Chicago and has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. More charges could come, investigators said. She was also evaluated […]
BROOKFIELD, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman found dead in North Side Chicago alley: police

CHICAGO - A woman was found dead in an alley Thursday morning on Chicago's Far North Side. Around 6:30 a.m., police say the woman was found unresponsive in the 4500 block of North Malden Street in the Uptown neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity...
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Bailey: Pritzker Must Answer For Highland Park Shooting

Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey says Governor JB Pritzker has to bear responsibility for the failure to prevent the suspected shooter in the Highland Park parade massacre from obtaining a gun. In a Springfield news conference, Bailey said the lapses that allowed Robert Crimo III to get a FOID...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy