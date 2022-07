The Moorestown Improvement Association (MIA) is pleased to announce that Moorestown High School graduates Spencer Talbot and Aidan Bove are the recipients of the MIA’s annual scholarship awards. Talbot received the MIA Scholarship for $1000 and Bove received the Ellen Shiplee Scholarship, also for $1000. Both winners are members of the 2022 graduating class of Moorestown High School and were selected because of their contributions and commitment to improving the greater Moorestown community. While students at MHS, both Talbot and Bove were involved in a variety of school and community activities.

MOORESTOWN, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO