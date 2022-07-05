ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Fire Department sees uptick in calls on 4th of July

By Elizabeth Hadley
kmvt
 3 days ago

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department has had an extremely busy 24 hours, as they have responded to 32 calls when their normal average is 18. Battalion Chief Mitchell Brooks says the Fourth of July is normally a busy day, but this year was extra...

www.kmvt.com

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Park in Twin Falls Closed Due to Vandalism?

During the summer, parents are often looking for ways to get their kids out of the house to get some fresh air, some peace of mind, and to use up all that pent-up energy. There are multiple ways to do this. You can have them play in the yard, take them to a friend's house, or by going to a park. When it comes to parks, there is a hidden gem in Twin Falls, that many parents enjoy taking their kids to. The park is more unique than any other in the area and is a local favorite. The park is Mary Alice Park and it may be forced to close its gates soon due to vandalism and theft.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Crews respond to incident at Evel Knievel Jump Site

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Police are investigating an incident Tuesday night at the Evel Knievel Jump Site. KMVT spoke with Twin Falls County Sgt. Ken Mencl, whose team assisted with the rescue of a man who went over the edge. The circumstances surrounding the event are unclear.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Undercover Rupert operation results in five arrests

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department, in conjunction with nine other agencies, conducted an undercover sting operation resulting in the arrests of five people. 34-year-old Chase Quinton of Ogden, 40-year-old William Snyder of Pocatello, 65-year-old Joel Ramirez of West Valley, Utah, and 28-year-old Richard Castro of Hazelton...
RUPERT, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Residents Suffer Minor Smoke Inhalation from Twin Falls House Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire early Tuesday morning in Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, fire crews were called out at around 5:37 a.m. to a home on the 600 block of Cindy Drive to find the front of the house on fire. A smoke detector in the house woke up one of the six adults in the house allowing them and three children to escape before firefighters arrived. Magic Valley Paramedics treated several of them for minor smoke inhalation, no one was hospitalized. The fire started in the living room area of the house however, the exact cause is under investigation. The Rock Creek Fire District assisted with the fire which was under control in less than 30 minutes.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls announces road closures for work

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Highway District announced Thursday morning they will be closing roads for upcoming road work. In a press release, they said the work will begin on July 11 on Blue Lakes Blvd S between Orchard Drive and 3400N to conduct a roto-mill and overlay project.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Food conditioned bears reported in local campgrounds

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is warning campers of food-conditioned bears in Wood River Valley and Fairfield campgrounds. Reports came into the department over the Fourth of July weekend of black bears getting into campsites in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and in the Fairfield Ranger District.
FAIRFIELD, ID
kmvt

“Wake the Snake” set for Saturday in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 24th annual Wake the Snake event is back in Burley this weekend. Competitors will put on a show wakeboarding on the Snake River by the Rivers Edge Golf Course marina Saturday. Wakeboarders are coming from as far as Florida. The best boarders, officials say,...
BURLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Victims of Deadly Crash North of Jackpot Identified

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County coroner has identified a young child and woman from Louisiana who were killed when a car hit their tandem bicycle south of Twin Falls on July 4. Coroner Gene Turley said Beth Ann Huey, 38, and a 23-month-old child were killed Monday morning in a crash just seven miles north of the Idaho/Nevada state line on U.S. Highway 93. According to Idaho State Police, the two were riding a tandem bicycle pulling a trailer with another 41-year-old man and young child when it was struck by an Audi sedan begin driven by a 39-year-old Twin Falls man. The bike and sedan were both headed northbound. Multiple agencies responded to the crash including the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Elko County Sheriff's Office, Jackpot Fire Department, Jackpot Ambulance, Bureau of Land Management law enforcement, and U.S. Forest Service. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Riverence Clear Springs

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Buhl is touted as the trout capital of the U.S., and one hatchery finds itself at the epicenter of Idaho’s trout production. This week’s salute to Idaho agriculture takes us to Riverence Clear Springs. Each year, Riverence Clear Springs in Buhl produces and...
BUHL, ID
kmvt

Buhl Police identify suspect in murder case

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Police Department has now identified a suspect in the murder of an 89-year-old woman in February. The suspect has since committed suicide. They identified the murder victim as 89-year-old Alyce Marlene Armes of Buhl. She was found dead on Feb 22 in the South Hills.
BUHL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Company Hides $2,000 And More East Of Twin Falls For All To Hunt

Treasure seekers in Idaho can now hunt for a box that contains $2,000 and other prizes and is reportedly hidden east of Twin Falls between Pocatello and Island Park. A real treasure hunt is underway in southeastern Idaho, and Magic Valley residents might not have to travel more than 115 miles or so to locate the stash worth more than $2,200. The Anderson Hicks Group of Idaho Falls created the treasure hunt, according to details shared at KSL.com. Along with $2,000, there is said to be tickets included to destinations such as the Idaho Falls Zoo, the local race track, and the Museum of Idaho, according to KSL.com.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Buhl’s Sagebrush Days gets underway with a Fourth of July parade

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A holiday tradition in Buhl is taking over the town all weekend. Sagebrush Days 2022 is in full swing Monday with the Fourth of July parade. “It’s just a little piece of Americana that’s still here,” said parade organizer Richard White. Last...
BUHL, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

You Need to Ride This Train a 4 Hour Drive From Twin Falls

A few weeks before Christmas it becomes the Polar Express. A few weeks before Halloween it operates as a ghost train. On some weekends, train robbers appear on board. These are all some of the roles played by the train at the Nevada Northern Railway in Ely. I had a wonderful time riding the train last week. The trip took about two hours. The air was dry and the breeze was cool and it was one of the most relaxed mornings I’ve had in years!
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Patterson, Cozette Ruth

BURLEY—Cozette Ruth was born December 21, 1967, in Fresno, California, to Clayton Dennis and Rita Florienda Hoffstadt Mooney. Named after a dearly-loved friend of her parents and her Grandma Ruth, Cozette was the seventh child born to her family; a family that consisted of one older sister and five older brothers. She was happily welcomed by all of them.
BURLEY, ID
kmvt

Reading with Drag event back on after cancellation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Reading with Drag Story time is back on after being fully canceled last month. The event will take place July 17 at Mary Alice Park in Twin Falls. At the venue, local drag stars will be reading and giving away LGTBQ children’s books to the local public.
TWIN FALLS, ID

