Highland Park, IL

Highland Park Parade Shooting Suspect Charged

 2 days ago

(City of Highland Park Police Department via AP) The suspect in the Illinois July 4th parade shooting is being charged. Robert Crimo...

Seventh Victim Killed In Highland Park Shooting Identified

Authorities are identifying the seventh victim killed in the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. Eduardo Uvaldo died at Evanston Hospital. Six other people passed away after they were shot during the rampage at the July 4th parade in the northern suburb. Robert Crimo the third is charged with the seven murders.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Highland Park Shooting Suspect Appears In Bond Court

This photo provided by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force shows Robert Crimo, III. Crimo III has been charged with seven counts of first Degree Murder in the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Ill. (Lake County Major Crime Task Force via AP) The suspect in the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Elderly Man Carjacked At Gunpoint at Mokena Grocery Story Parking Lot

The Mokena Police Department responded to the Meijer Grocery Store located at 11305 W. Lincoln Highway in reference to an Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking. Police were called to the scene at 10:47 p.m. on July 5th. Mokena Officers arrived and spoke with the 73-year-old victim who stated that he was loading...
MOKENA, IL
ISP Stand By Decision To Allow Suspected Highland Park Gunman To Get Gun Permit

Illinois State Police is standing by a decision to allow the suspected gunman responsible for the deadly Highland Park mass shooting to get a gun permit. ISP says Highland Park police visited the home of Robert Crimo the third in 2019 after receiving a report that he’d threatened to “kill everybody.” His mother denied that and no arrest was made. However, Highland Park police sent a report to state police warning that Crimo could pose a “clear and present danger.” ISP Director Brendan Kelly said the report didn’t provide enough evidence to deny Crimo’s request for a state firearm permit. He received his firearm owner’s ID card and went on to legally obtain several firearms, including the rifle authorities believe he used in the shooting during the Highland Park July 4th parade.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Names Of Six Of Seven Victims Of Highland Park Shooting Revealed

Brooke and Matt Strauss, who were married Sunday, pause after leaving their wedding bouquets in downtown Highland Park, Ill., near the scene of Monday's mass shooting Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Authorities are revealing the names of six of the seven victims killed...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Darren Bailey Apologizes For Comments After Highland Park Shooting

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is apologizing for insensitive comments he made shortly after the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. In a Facebook post following the tragedy on July 4th, Bailey said let’s pray for justice to prevail and then move on and celebrate Independence Day. Bailey said he was sorry if those comments caused more pain. He went on to call for a special session of the Illinois legislature to address gun violence, suggesting there should be more state funding for mental health services. Bailey also blamed Governor Pritzker for the violence throughout Illinois.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Fake Name Doesn’t Outsmart Wilmington Officers; Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Charge in Joliet

Wilmington police nab a Joliet man wanted for attempted murder after the man was in the Kankakee River. On Sunday, July 3rd, a Wilmington Police Officer, on routine patrol, observed a male subject in the Kankakee River near the dam in violation of city ordinance. The officer had the subject exit the river and subsequently sought identification for a local citation. The subject provided a fictitious name of Alavaro Martinez. During the course of the investigation, the alert officer located a vehicle nearby that was registered to an individual with the last name of Hernandez. Upon conducting a new name verification check, the officer learned that a valid Attempted Homicide Warrant came back to Alavaro Hernandez.
JOLIET, IL
Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation to Assist in Recovery Efforts After Highland Park Mass Shooting

Governor Pritzker is issuing a disaster proclamation for Lake County to assist in recovery efforts following Monday’s deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. A disaster proclamation grants the state of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel, or equipment to help affected communities recover. It will remain in effect for 30 days. Robert Crimo the third is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder after authorities say he opened fire on a crowd of people gathered for the July 4th parade in Highland Park.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
VP Harris Calls For Action After Highland Park Shooting

Vice president Kamala Harris speaks to those gathered near the site of Monday's mass shooting during the Highland Park July 4th parade Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Vice President Kamala Harris is calling for federal action on assault weapons following the deadly Fourth...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Joliet City Council Considering Water Rate Increase

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) A consulting firm hired by the city of Joliet is asking the City Council to raise water rates for Joliet customers to continue to fund the city’s effort to bring Lake Michigan to the city by 2030. The consulting firm Burns/McDonnell has asked the city to increase water rates by 10.5% and sewer rates by 3.0%. It was in 2019 that a 3-year rate plan was adopted, and now that those three years have passed, the firm is asking the city to conduct a more comprehensive rate study. The new research would update the city on the financial plans for the current costs associated with bringing Lake Michigan water to the city.
JOLIET, IL
Upd: Gas Line Ruptured Near Costco Plainfield

Plainfield Fire Protection District Chief Jon Stratton is confirming to WJOL that a gas line was ruptured by construction crews. Chief Stratton says they are monitoring the situation to make sure there is not danger to the public. Nicor is on the scene and gas will be shut off to Costco affecting their ability to prepare baked goods and other items like pizza and chicken etc. Although Costco will remain open. Chief Stratton updating WJOL saying that due to the size of the burst gas pipe, 4-inches, they have to shut down the line in phases. At 10:03 a.m. all gas was shut off and it could be hours before gas is turned back on. Costco is without gas until this is repaired, but again the store is open.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Mayor Lightfoot OK’s NASCAR Races In Downtown Chicago

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Mayor Lightfoot is supporting NASCAR races in downtown Chicago. The Athletic reports that city officials are giving the green light for three straight years of stock-car races. The deal is dependent on whether Lightfoot wins a second term in office. A formal announcement is expected later this month.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago’s Gain is Joliet’s Loss

As reported by WJOL in May, there were rumblings that NASCAR could race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet next year. Beyongtheflag.com was reporting a race could take place in August of next year. But now The Athletic is reporting the City of Chicago is endorsing a NASCAR race on a temporary street course for a three year stretch beginning in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Headed To Paris And London To Promote Chicago Business

(AP Photo/Thomas Padilla) Mayor Lightfoot will be headed to Paris and London next week to tout Chicago’s thriving economy. She will lead a delegation of city officials and business leaders on the five-day trip starting on Monday. The mayor is scheduled to speak at Fintech Week London 2022. She also plans to meet with London Mayor Sadiq Kahn and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.
CHICAGO, IL
Joliet Park District Enjoys Solid Attendance For Taste Of Joliet Despite Big Cancelation

Taste of Joliet June 2022 at Busey Bank Joliet Memorial Stadium. Despite the cancelation of a big rock act on Friday night and rain most of Saturday the Taste of Joliet was enjoyed by thousands. Over the three day weekend from June 24 -26, the Joliet Park District event saw more than 46,000 people attended the Taste. That number would be higher considering kids get in free.
JOLIET, IL

