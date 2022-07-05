Highland Park Parade Shooting Suspect Charged

Wilmington police nab a Joliet man wanted for attempted murder after the man was in the Kankakee River. On Sunday, July 3rd, a Wilmington Police Officer, on routine patrol, observed a male subject in the Kankakee River near the dam in violation of city ordinance. The officer had the subject exit the river and subsequently sought identification for a local citation. The subject provided a fictitious name of Alavaro Martinez. During the course of the investigation, the alert officer located a vehicle nearby that was registered to an individual with the last name of Hernandez. Upon conducting a new name verification check, the officer learned that a valid Attempted Homicide Warrant came back to Alavaro Hernandez.
