Richland, WA

UPDATE | Richland police searching for woman suspected in Thayer Drive shooting

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

Richland police are searching for a 23-year-old woman suspected of shooting a man at a Thayer Drive home.

Police are looking for Lauren Brooke Rice after a 45-year-old man showed up at a Tri-Cities hospital with a gunshot wound in his shoulder around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a post on the Richland Police Department Facebook page.

According to initial reports, the man drove himself to the hospital, but police have now said he was brought to the hospital by private citizens.

After he arrived at the hospital, investigators learned he was shot at a home on the 1500 block of Thayer Drive.

Lauren Brooke Rice

“Officers responded to that location to check to see if anyone else was injured and found evidence of the shooting,” Richland police said on Facebook. “No one else was found injured.”

Rice allegedly left the Thayer Drive home in a silver or gray Mitsubishi SUV.

She is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault and is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Richland police through the non-emergency dispatch line at 509-628-0333.

Richland police search for female suspect in shooting

RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:20 p.m. The Richland Police Department has released its investigation information for this shooting, including the suspect's identity. Detectives currently believe 23-year-old Lauren Brooke Rice shot a 45-year-old man with a handgun, who was taken to the hospital by people in his life. His gunshot wound...
Kennewick, WA
