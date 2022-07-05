Trinidad woman bear sprays people at fireworks show

FOX21 News file photo

TRINIDAD, Colo. — A woman is in custody after she allegedly sprayed people with bear spray at a fireworks show on July 4.

According to a press release from the Trinidad Police Department, just after 9:15 p.m., Trinidad Police Officers responded to the Central Park Baseball Stadium on a report of a crowd being sprayed with pepper spray. When officers arrived, they found several people who were suffering from the effects of pepper spray. Officers contacted the woman suspected of spraying people, later identified as Korie Howlett, and found that she had a can of bear repellant in her possession.

Howlett told officers that she had the spray with her because of an unrelated incident that involved stalking between her and an ex-boyfriend and she only had the spray to defend herself. The press release states that officers noted an odor of alcohol on Howlett’s breath and she was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

Witness accounts said Howlett was shouting obscenities at the fireworks display while others were trying to enjoy the show. Multiple people at the event had asked her to be quiet or leave due to children being present, and when Howlett refused, multiple people attempted to approach her to ask her to leave. At this point, Howlett began spraying people unprovoked.

Howlett was taken to the Las Animas County Detention Center on one count of felony attempted second degree assault, five counts of misdemeanor third degree assault, one count of misdemeanor child abuse, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Trinidad Police Department at 719-846-4441.