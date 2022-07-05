ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Note On Netflix’s Reported Deal With OVW, Includes First Refusal On TV Rights

By Jeremy Thomas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA report has new details on OVW’s reported streaming deal with Netflix. As reported in late May, Netflix has reportedly signed a deal with OVW for a show that goes behind the scenes of the...

Update On Status of Sasha Banks and Naomi On WWE Roster

PWInsider reports that Sasha Banks and Naomi have been removed from the internal roster in WWE during the last 24 hours. WWE has not confirmed that the two have been released in the company, but until now they were included on the internal list of talent. There have also been...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Did WWE NXT 2.0 The Great American Bash Deliver In Viewership?

The Great American Bash gave NXT a boost for its post-Fourth of July viewership. Wrestlenomics received the numbers for this week’s episode and it garnered an average audience of 593,000 viewers, an increase of 4% in total viewership from the previous week’s show or about 23,000 viewers. The program saw an average viewership of 157,000 and a 0.12 in the P18-49 demographic, a 6% boost from last week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC (7/5): WWE NXT 2.0 Review, Big E Injury Update, Shotzi Blackheart

Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), Isa (@NYCDemonD1va, and Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes. You can watch the episode below:. You can listen or download the episode...
WWE
411mania.com

Colt Cabana Was Reportedly Expected To Be Cut From AEW, Talent Spoke Up For Him

Colt Cabana is still signed to AEW, but a new report says he was expected to be cut before several roster members spoke up for him. Fightful Select reports that there was a “bit of an uproar” backstage in the company over the notion that Cabana’s AEW deal was not set to be renewed as far back as March, something that several members of the roster said they heard word of several months ago.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Issues Internal Memo About Latest Vince McMahon Allegations

The wrestling world was rocked today by the new allegations that former WWE CEO and chairman Vince McMahon paid more than $12 million combined to cover up several potential sexual misconduct scandals, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal. WWE has yet to issue a public statement on the matter, but has done so internally.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Star Moved to the SmackDown Brand

As expected, Liv Morgan has now officially left RAW and joined the SmackDown roster following an update to the internal WWE roster. The decision to have her defeat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view led to the action. She has now officially switched to the blue brand, according to PWInsider.
WWE
411mania.com

Booker T on Vince McMahon Remaining on WWE TV Amidst Scandal

– During this week’s Hall of Fame Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Vince McMahon choosing to remain on TV amidst the the current investigation he’s under. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Booker T’s thoughts on Vince McMahon continuing to appear on WWE in the...
WWE
411mania.com

Jeremy’s WWE NXT Great American Bash Review 7.5.22

What’s up, NXT peeps? It’s time for the NXT Great American Bash! Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and I hope you all had a good weekend. Tonight on NXT we have a big show as Cameron Grimes battles Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, while Carmelo Hayes defends the North American Championship against Grayson Waller. But that’s not all; both tag team titles are on the line with Toxic Attraction hoping to fend off Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, as well as the Creed Brothers taking on their estranged Diamond Mine brethren in Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp. And of course we will probably have plenty more, but just those matches are enough to have me hopeful for the episode.
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Working On US Show In New York For October

During a recent interview, Rocky Romero teased the possibility of a NJPW event in the United States this October, but said it wasn’t finalized. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW is indeed planning a show in the US for the fall. The show is likely going to happen at the Hammerstein Ballroom on either October 22 or 29.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrestlingrumors.net

Netflix Reportedly Debuting Wrestling Series, Could Open Door For Major Streaming Deal

Add it to the list. The rise of the internet and streaming services have changed the way wrestling works. Fans are now able to see all of the content that they want with almost no limitations, as wrestling from around the world is now open before them. This includes even smaller territories, but now one of them might be leading to a much bigger broadcasting deal down the road.
TV & VIDEOS
411mania.com

MLW Announces New Streaming and Broadcast Deal With beIN Sports

Major League Wrestling has announced that MLW will be available in major markets through a new agreement with beIN Sports for streaming and over-the-air broadcast. This will make MLW available in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and other markets. Here’s the press release:. beIN SPORTS to broadcast MLW on streaming...
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

Alexa Bliss Would Love to Work With Bray Wyatt Again, Enjoyed Playing Dark Alexa

Alexa Bliss saw a major character change due to her association with Bray Wyatt, and she says enjoyed the new role as well as working with Wyatt. Bliss recently spoke with Metro for a new interview and discussed her experience working with Wyatt, exploring the “Dark Alexa” character and more. You can check out some highlights below:
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Shawn Michaels & Indi Hartwell Take Photos With New NXT Women’s Tag Champions, Axiom Is Coming Soon

– Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade are your new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, and they shared the camera backstage with Indi Hartwell and Shawn Michaels. As noted earlier, Perez and Jade defeated Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolan to win the titles at Great American Bash and Hartwell posted a pic with the new champs on Twitter. In addition, the WWE Twitter account shared a video of the two doing their first photo shoot as champs with HBK getting a photo with them:
WWE
411mania.com

The Legion of Pain Didn’t Like How Vince McMahon Changed Their WWE Act

In an interview with Wrestlezone (via Wrestling Inc), The Legion of Pain spoke about how their act was changed during their time in WWE as the Authors of Pain. Neither Gzim Selmani nor Sunny Dhinsa approved of the changes made when they went to the main roster, including the removal of Paul Ellering as their manager. Here are highlights:
WWE
411mania.com

Awesome Kong On Asking TNA For A Raise, How Much She Wanted To Earn

In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet (via Fightful), Awesome Kong spoke about asking for a raise during her time with TNA and how she wanted to make a tenth of what Kurt Angle did. Kong worked for TNA (now Impact Wrestling) from 2007 to 2010. She said:...
WWE
411mania.com

Details On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Allegations and WWE Board Investigation

As reported earlier today, The Wall Street Journal published a new report that Vince McMahon paid $12 million in hush money to four different women to cover up allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. This was a more detailed report following news that McMahon stepped down as CEO and Chairman of WWE pending an investigation from the Board of Directors. Fightful Select has details on McMahon’s reaction to the investigation against him.
WWE

