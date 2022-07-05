ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Forsyth by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Target Area: Forsyth FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randleman, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Randleman, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Ramseur, Franklinville, Staley, Climax, Randleman Regional Reservior Marina and Forest Oaks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson; Wythe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN ALLEGHANY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA SOUTHWESTERN WYTHE...WEST CENTRAL CARROLL AND GRAYSON COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND THE NORTHWESTERN CITY OF GALAX At 519 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cripple Creek to near Piney Creek, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Galax Sparta Independence Fries Ennice Mouth Of Wilson and Speedwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, VA

