Mccreary County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCreary by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 18:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Knox, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson; Knox; Sevier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KNOX...CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN SEVIER COUNTIES At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of New Market, or 10 miles northwest of Sevierville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Sevierville, Jefferson City, Dandridge, New Market, Strawberry Plains, Blaine, Mascot, Piedmont and Kodak. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 396 and 423. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 18:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adair; Casey; Clinton; Cumberland; Russell The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Clinton County in south central Kentucky Russell County in south central Kentucky Northeastern Cumberland County in south central Kentucky South central Casey County in central Kentucky Southern Adair County in south central Kentucky * Until 715 PM EDT/615 PM CDT/. * At 641 PM EDT/541 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Liberty to 10 miles southwest of Columbia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jamestown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Knox, Sevier by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Knox and central Clay Counties through 845 AM EDT At 821 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Manchester, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Manchester, Littleton, Herron, Pigeonroost and Tanksley around 830 AM EDT. Hima and Sibert around 835 AM EDT. Horse Creek Junction around 840 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bluehole, Boho, House, Goose Rock, Park Valley, Botto, Jonsee, Hector, Cottongin and Plank. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KY
County
Mccreary County, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Oneida, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grainger; Greene; Hamblen; Hancock; Hawkins The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hawkins County in east Tennessee Central Hancock County in east Tennessee Northwestern Greene County in east Tennessee Northeastern Grainger County in east Tennessee Northern Hamblen County in east Tennessee * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 352 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bean Station, or 8 miles south of Sneedville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Morristown, Rogersville, Bean Station, Surgoinsville, Russellville, Bulls Gap, Baileyton, Treadway, McCloud and Romeo. This includes Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 27 and 35. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
z93country.com

Search Continues for Missing Man

The Wayne County Rescue Squad reports that units responded back to the last known area of Ricky Griffis on Thursday. On scene, Rescue units assisted the family in retrieving the vehicle Mr. Griffis was driving. Units were joined later in the day by our partners with Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources who deployed drones over the area with no success. During this time rescue units continued searching the area also with no success. Rescue units remind the public if you have any details please contact Monticello Wayne County 911 or Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Local gas prices remain higher than most neighboring counties

The average price of gas in Russell County is holding steady at $4.41 per gallon according to AAA, but that still remains higher than many neighboring counties. Pulaski County has the cheapest gas in the area, recorded at an average of $4.34 per gallon. Neighboring Adair County isn’t far behind at $4.36. Casey County has an average price of $4.39.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man. Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said the family of Ricky Griffis has not seen or heard from him since Monday, July 4. The sheriff said Griffis did not show up for work. Griffis...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County classified as at-risk county by Appalachian Regional Commission

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has designated Russell County as an at-risk county for fiscal year 2023, according to the map released by the organization last week. Every year, ARC applies an index-based classification system to compare each county in the Region with national averages to understand how counties are performing. Analyzing three-year average unemployment rates, per capita market income, and poverty rates, each one of Appalachia’s 423 counties in their 13 state region is then classified within one of five economic status designations—distressed, at-risk, transitional, competitive, or attainment.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

One Person Injured in House Fire

7-6-22 Monticello Fire Department personnel responded to a residential structure fire on HWY 3285. Monticello/Wayne County 911 received reports of a person inside the structure. Wayne County EMS responded and Susie Vol. Fire Department was requested for mutual aid. When fire personnel arrived they confirmed that there was someone inside the structure. The person was quickly located and removed from the structure by members of Monticello Fire and Wayne County EMS. The individual was transported to Wayne County Hospital.
MONTICELLO, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP Post 15 to conduct traffic safety checkpoints

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBIR

Reports: Middlesboro man dies after being hit by falling steel beam during property clean-up

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — A Middlesboro man is dead after reports said a piece of a building that was being demolished fell on him near 10th Street. They said Larry Lewis, 74, was pronounced dead by a Bell County deputy coroner at around 5:58 p.m. Tuesday. According to reports, Lewis and another man were cleaning up a property with a bulldozer. A chain was connected from the bulldozer to a steel I-beam to pull it down.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WBIR

THP: Man dies after being hit by car on Highway 33

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man was dead Monday in Claiborne County after he was hit by a car while directing traffic. They said Roger Estes, 77, from New Tazewell was directing traffic on Highway 33 while a car was driving south on the highway. They said Estes was hit by the car on Monday.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
z93country.com

Fire Department Stays Busy on the 4th

Monticello Fire Department personnel started early Monday moving fireworks equipment in preparation for the show. Later in the day the department responded to a LZ Request at Wayne County Hospital. Just prior to fair time we were alerted about a grass fire on Hwy 789. Firefighters who were in the...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Bell County man killed in demolition accident

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man in Bell County is dead following an accident while demolishing an old building. WYMT confirmed Larry Lewis, 74, was killed in the accident Tuesday evening. Officials with the Bell County Coroner’s Office say during the demolition of an old, burned house, Lewis and...
BELL COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

KNOCK, KNOCK: Has anybody seen this bird?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday a six-month extension before officially declaring the ivory-billed woodpecker extinct and is reopening the public comment period on the proposed rule for another 30 days. On Sept. 30, 2021, the Service published a proposed rule to remove...
FRANKFORT, KY
clayconews.com

Methamphetamine Seizure by Drug Interdiction Unit in Southeastern Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's drug interdiction unit Justin Taylor arrested Gino Gerardo Cima II age 36 of Clyde Benge Road, London early Tuesday morning July 5, 2022 at approximately 12:56 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot approximately 10...
LONDON, KY

