Scott County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Scott by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 14:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Knox, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson; Knox; Sevier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KNOX...CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN SEVIER COUNTIES At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of New Market, or 10 miles northwest of Sevierville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Sevierville, Jefferson City, Dandridge, New Market, Strawberry Plains, Blaine, Mascot, Piedmont and Kodak. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 396 and 423. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grainger; Greene; Hamblen; Hancock; Hawkins The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hawkins County in east Tennessee Central Hancock County in east Tennessee Northwestern Greene County in east Tennessee Northeastern Grainger County in east Tennessee Northern Hamblen County in east Tennessee * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 352 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bean Station, or 8 miles south of Sneedville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Morristown, Rogersville, Bean Station, Surgoinsville, Russellville, Bulls Gap, Baileyton, Treadway, McCloud and Romeo. This includes Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 27 and 35. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN

