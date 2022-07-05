ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Davidson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Target Area: Davidson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Moore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Moore, southwestern Harnett, northwestern Cumberland, southwestern Lee and northern Hoke Counties through 600 PM EDT At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Southern Pines, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Southern Pines, Carthage, Fort Bragg, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Pope AFB, Spring Lake, Whispering Pines, Vass and Cameron. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randleman, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Randleman, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Ramseur, Franklinville, Staley, Climax, Randleman Regional Reservior Marina and Forest Oaks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy