ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYCHA working on leak in Brownsville building

By Monica Morales
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QZVr_0gVlMdei00

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Water was turned off Monday night and three plumbers showed up to a Brownsville apartment dealing with “chronic leaks ” in the lobby on Tuesday.

While the plumbers’ arrival was a relief for some residents in the New York City Housing Authority building, they don’t know when the repairs will be complete.

People there said there’s constant flooding from the sixth floor all the way down to the lobby. For months, Katherine Munroe said she has been mopping up leaks in her kitchen. She’s filed repair tickets for months. Munroe thanked PIX11 for helping get NYCHA”s attention.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, July 8, 2022

BOLD PROPOSAL FOR SUBWAY: POLICE AT TURNSTILES, METAL DETECTORS: Police should be stationed at every subway turnstile set, and new, artificial intelligence-driven metal detectors installed in New York City subways, Samuel Estreicher and Zachary Garrett boldly propose in a New York Law Journal commentary published yesterday. Attributing the 54 percent rise in subway crime since last year and a 39 percent spike in the last month alone to a lack of deterring police presence, Estreicher and Garrett weigh what many could consider an insurmountable price tag, given the $150K annual salary of police officers, against the “brute necessity —even basic human right”— of safeguarding commuters’ lives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Brooklyn Landlord to Pony Up $300K in Security Deposits to Tenants: AG James

Brooklyn landlord SGW Properties allegedly tried to take the money and run, but it’s now paying back $296,272 to tenants looking to get their security deposits. New York Attorney General Letitia James said the landlord failed to comply with 2019 changes to the law that require itemized deductions explaining why a security deposit is being withheld and a return of funds within 14 days of the tenants vacating.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC’s Summer Rising program reportedly off to rough start

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is celebrating the first week of New York City’s Summer Rising program Friday morning by teaming up with students and teachers on the Lower East Side. Summer Rising is a free program administered by the City’s Department of Youth and Community Development and the city’s Department of Education. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 164-11 Highland Avenue in Jamaica Hills, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 164-11 Highland Avenue, a three-story residential building in Jamaica Hills, Queens. Designed by Joseph Giannetti Architect and developed by Rey Nieto, the structure yields 12 residences and enclosed parking for 11 vehicles. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $58,286 to $187,330.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

State-of-the-art tool helping reduce gun violence in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Despite a violent start to the summer in Brooklyn, including the recent shooting of a 14-year-old in a Brownsville playground, there is still a sense of hope.  “Murders and shootings dropped in Brooklyn in 2021 … and we’re seeing that progress continuing during the first six months of this year,” said […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brownsville#Nycha#Urban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc
ArchDaily

Brooklyn Residential: Rethinking Home Design in NYC's Most Populous Borough

New York City is defined by its architecture, and in turn, diverse ways of living. As the nation's "metropolis," it has also faced some of the most challenging housing problems of any American city. From single-family homes to high-rise residential towers, housing has evolved at different paces and scales throughout the boroughs. In turn, each district and county is home to a wide range of residential styles and housing solutions.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD joins community leaders in march against gun violence

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Following a violent Fourth of July weekend in New York City, more deadly gun violence hit the city overnight. The violence continues to be a major concern for New Yorkers, and it has come to a boiling point for Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. “I have stood with this staff and with the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York COVID update Thursday, July 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, July 7, the COVID-19 daily average is 8.89%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases is 7,526 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,255 an increase of 49. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 15 deaths reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
forgotten-ny.com

245 NORTH 5th STREET, Williamsburg

CRAZY from the heat, I ambled through Williamsburg on the 4th of July, 2022, and I was even more crazed when I got to Havemeyer and North 5th Streets. Yes, Best Pizza was closed for the holiday, but that wasn’t what infuriated me. It’s what I saw that developers had done to the former Church of the Annunciation school building on the corner…
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC bodega worker charged in controversial stabbing freed on bail

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Manhattan bodega worker jailed for nearly a week while facing a murder charge over a stabbing that he says was self-defense has been freed after his bail was reduced. Jose Alba declined to speak with reporters as he returned home late Thursday after posting bail. A judge had previously […]
MANHATTAN, NY
rew-online.com

Risley Dent Towers in Brooklyn Receives $35M in HUD Financing for

LIHC Investment Group, one of the nation’s largest ownerscommitted to the preservation of affordable housing, Lucas Family Holdings and Rockport Mortgage Corporation today announced the closing of a $35 million FHA Section 223(f) refinancing loan for Risley Dent Towers, a three-building, 248-unit property that supports low-income families in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan woman fights for mom’s repairs after Facebook rant

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Lower East Side woman who was tired of cleaning up the mess in her mom’s apartment — caused by reoccurring sewage flooding her apartment — took to Facebook to rant. Jennifer Rubino said three times since February her 71-year-old mom’s apartment has flooded. Water and sewage are everywhere, ruining […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Lifeguard wages increase in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s a win-win-win for the lifeguards, New York City and New Yorkers who want to cool off this summer. Mayor Eric Adams announced on Wednesday a deal to temporarily raise the starting salary for lifeguards and fully staff pools across the five boroughs. They will be paid a minimum of $19.46 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in back outside NYC subway station: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Police are searching for the man who stabbed a victim twice in the back outside a New York City subway station on Tuesday. It happened outside the entrance of the Jay Street–MetroTech station in Downtown Brooklyn around 6 p.m. The 55-year-old victim was threatened by another man who punched him in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Audit raises questions about NYC ferry service funding

NEW YORK (PIX11) — There are new questions about the management of the New York City ferry system after a comptroller’s office audit found several questionable decisions that cost the city millions. The city runs public ferries in all five boroughs. When NYC Ferry was launched in 2017, then Mayor Bill de Blasio pledged to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy