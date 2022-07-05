NYCHA working on leak in Brownsville building

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Water was turned off Monday night and three plumbers showed up to a Brownsville apartment dealing with “chronic leaks ” in the lobby on Tuesday.

While the plumbers’ arrival was a relief for some residents in the New York City Housing Authority building, they don’t know when the repairs will be complete.

People there said there’s constant flooding from the sixth floor all the way down to the lobby. For months, Katherine Munroe said she has been mopping up leaks in her kitchen. She’s filed repair tickets for months. Munroe thanked PIX11 for helping get NYCHA”s attention.

