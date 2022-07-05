ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Divide, CO

Colorado Parks & Wildlife warns of increasingly ‘aggressive’ wildlife

By KFKA News
1310kfka.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Park and Wildlife are warning about an increase in aggressive wildlife. They said last week a cow moose and...

www.1310kfka.com

skyhinews.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife sets trap for bear that entered west Steamboat home

The morning of Wednesday, June 29, Colorado Parks and Wildlife got a call that a bear had entered a home on Indian Trail in west Steamboat Springs, according to Christy Bubenheim, administrative assistant at CPW in Steamboat Springs. The bear entered the home through an open window and snacked on Nutella, Tostitos and more, tracking its messy paws on the floors, as documented in photos from Bubenheim.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Woman found dead in 20 feet of water at state park in Colorado

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo, presumably drowning after being reported missing from the shore on the afternoon of July 7. The unidentified woman was on the shore in the popular North Sailboard beach area when it was noticed she was gone. Authorities rapidly responded to the scene, arriving in six minutes and using an underwater drone to quickly locate the woman.
PARK COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Beautiful Western Colorado Campground Offers Free Summer Camping

It's hard to believe the Hidden Valley Campground in western Colorado won't cost you a single penny. Imagine camping out in the mountains under the western Colorado sky next to a flowing creek. You're 47 minutes from the nearest town -and this four-site camping spot doesn't cost a thing. Hidden Valley Campground is truly a great spot when you want to get away from it all - but you don't want to go far. It's less than four hours from Grand Junction.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado missed out on $2.8 million of revenue at campsites last year, according to a state audit

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s alleged mismanagement of campsite reservations last year cost $2.8 million in lost potential revenue, according to a state audit. CPW is a branch of the Department of Natural Resources and is tasked with balancing conservation with the recreational needs of the state. The organization oversees more than 4,200 campsites across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Elk crashes concert in Colorado, people unfazed

Coloradans acted like Coloradans when an elk came strolling through a Fourth of July concert in Estes Park over the holiday weekend. The video, originally shared with KKTV by Mr. Estes Park, shows a female elk walking just feet from families and children, as no one really gives much of a reaction other than a smile or pulling out their camera phone. The performing musician, Brad Fitch, doesn't seem to be too fazed either, continuing to strum his guitar and sing despite the elk standing...
ESTES PARK, CO
95 Rock KKNN

PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado

When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

Digital License Plates Will Soon Be Available In Colorado

Coloradans will soon be able to purchase their very own digital license plates thanks to a brand-new bill signed into law that is set to go into effect next month. According to Colorado Politics, the legislation permitting the modernized plates in Colorado, House Bill 1162, was signed into law by Colorado Governor Jared Polis back in April.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

7 Great Alpine Lake Hikes in Colorado

Summertime in Colorado’s high country is nothing short of magical. When the Rocky Mountains start their annual snow melt, granting full access to the backcountry in late June and early July, there’s no limit to the adventures Centennial Staters can undertake. And while summiting thirteeners and fourteeners, accessing high mountain passes, and two-wheeling along singletrack trails are tantalizing endeavors, time spent relaxing at a pristine alpine lake may have all of those activities beat. Defined as bodies of water at or above 10,000 feet, alpine lakes are plentiful in Colorado, which boasts more than 2,000 of these high-country jewels. Slather on the sunscreen, grab your telescoping fishing rod, and trek up to one of these seven beauties to celebrate the start of alpine lake hikes season.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting that another person has died at Lake Pueblo. According to CPW, rangers responded to a report of a missing person off North Sailboard beach late Thursday afternoon. Park Manager Joe Stadterman and his team raced to the beach by boat, arriving at 4:37 p.m., within six minutes of the call for help.
PUEBLO, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado tried to protect people who live in mobile home parks. A Gunnison community fell through the cracks.

GUNNISON — The whole concept of Ski Town Village is a bit of a mystery to the residents. Formerly named the Country Meadows, a website for the new owner contains only the address for the mobile home park, a phone number, a Denver street address, and a post office box in Cheyenne where rent checks are to be sent. The website describes the park being “on the highway to Mount Crested Butte town and ski area.” It doesn’t mention there are two communities and 33 miles between Ski Town Village and the Crested Butte Mountain Resort ski area.
GUNNISON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Human-caused damage responsible for killing over 140 trees at popular Colorado campground

Officials from the U.S. Forest Service have confirmed that more than 140 trees have been removed from Yeoman Park Campground, after being infected by fungus. The campground was closed in July 2021 after several trees fell, according to a news release from the service. An investigation found that the trees that had damage like nails, carvings, and hatchet marks were weakened at the base by the fungus.
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Gov. Polis visits Perkins Canal site during tour of eastern Colorado

Colorado is waiting to see the results of a feasibility study on the Perkins County Canal, expected in December, before deciding its next move. Gov. Jared Polis told water officials, reporters and landowners Wednesday that he wants to see what the anticipated study says before making any public remarks about how Colorado might fight the Nebraska plan or help irrigators replace water lost to that project.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

How monsoon moisture is helping improve Colorado drought

This time of the year can be exciting with not only warm summer days but with afternoon thunderstorms helping to give many a quick soak of moisture. These thunderstorms are fueled by a monsoon weather pattern we typically get this time of the year not only providing us with afternoon activity but helping the statewide drought during hotter months.
COLORADO STATE
secretdenver.com

5 Unique Places To See Colorado’s Stunning Wildflowers This Summer

From Denver’s own botanic gardens to trails that lead to stunning blue lakes. Wildflower season is here in Colorado and because of it’s late proximity in the year and short window time, that means wildflowers are usually highly concentrated. These stunning fields of wildflowers that range in different variations will make for beautiful picnics, photographs, and quality time well spent in the outdoors. To make the most of your trip, we’d also highly recommend this awesome guide from Rocky Mountain National Park about how to identify wildflowers to make your experience even richer. Happy trails!
DENVER, CO
KXRM

A new study finds where inmates in Colorado prisons call home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative (PPI) released a new report that provides an in-depth look at where inmates in Colorado state prisons come from. Using redistricting data, the report found that the largest number of imprisoned people in Colorado come...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado Counties With a High COVID Rate Quadruple in Six Weeks

The number of Colorado counties currently registering elevated levels of COVID-19 under the original metric used by the state health department is more than four times higher than it was less than six weeks ago. On May 24, eight counties in the state were at Level Red on the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE

