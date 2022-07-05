ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Jeter’s Relationship Timeline: From 1st Meeting to Married With 3 Kids

By Johnni Macke
 2 days ago
Hannah and Derek Jeter at the Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating China: Through the Looking Glass at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 4, 2015. Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Knocking out of the park! Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Jeter (née Davis) hit a home run when they found each other in 2012 and three kids later, they’re still in love.

The former New York Yankees player sparked up a relationship with the Victoria’s Secret model two years before he retired from baseball.

“Derek and I met during the off-season, and I think that was a lucky break,” Hannah wrote in a February 2017 article on Derek’s website, The Players Tribune. “It let us spend some time together away from New York. I didn’t have any preconceptions about who he was, and I didn’t need much more to go on than this: I had met the nicest guy, and I wanted to get to know him on my own terms. Not Google’s.”

She added: “We met at the right time. To me, what matters in a relationship is being at the same place in your lives. And right from the start, I could tell that the timing of Derek’s life and mine were aligned.”

Once he hung up his cleats, Derek took the next step with Hannah, getting down on one knee in late 2015.

“Derek is totally in love with her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2015 after the proposal. “He thinks she’s beautiful, sweet, and sexy.”

The former Olympian and the St. Thomas native’s relationship works because “they are both supportive and sweet to each other,” the insider said, adding, “They almost never fight.”

Derek and Hannah wed the following year and quickly began working on their plans to expand their family. The duo announced in February 2017 that they were expecting a baby girl, with the mom-to-be joking, “Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him.”

By January 2019, the couple were parents of two girls, Bella and Story, and Derek couldn’t help but gush over his new role as a dad.

“You always hear people say, ‘Wait until you have your own kids,’ but it really is true. I couldn’t be happier,” Derek exclusively told Us in April 2019. “I’ve been blessed to have two beautiful daughters and I’m looking forward to seeing them grow each and every day.”

The legendary athlete noted that he and Hannah have managed to keep their romance alive by going “out to eat” whenever possible. “We get out there every once in a while. We’re low-key, though,” he confessed.

Derek and Hannah’s life got a little more hectic two years later when they added daughter River to their crew. Despite being public figures, the duo have managed to keep their home life somewhat under wraps over the years with Derek telling fans on Instagram in May 2022 that they “couldn’t be more blessed.”

