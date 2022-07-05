ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

7th Person Confirmed Dead In Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting, Gunman Dressed As Woman After Firing 70 Rounds Into Crowd

By Kim SoMajor
thesource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities north of Chicago have confirmed a seventh person has died Tuesday from the Highland Park parade mass shooting. More than 30 people were injured from the sniper’s attack. Lake County police said the 21-year-old suspected shooter gained access to...

thesource.com

