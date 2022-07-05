ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is flex fuel and why don't we see it more in Southern Oregon and northern California?

By Tiffany Olin
Cover picture for the articleSouthern Oregon and Northern California — As people continue to feel pain at the pump, flex fuel has come to the forefront as a solution because of its typically cheaper sticker price. Flex fuel is a blend of gasoline and ethanol. While most regular gasoline in the country...

