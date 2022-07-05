ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Greenwich Police respond to suicidal female sitting on the edge of the I-95 Northbound bridge over the Mains River

hamlethub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this afternoon, Tuesday, July 5, Greenwich Police report that their Dispatch Center received a call from the Connecticut State Police requesting assistance with a possible suicidal female sitting on the edge of the I-95 Northbound bridge over the Mains River, between Exits 4 and 5. Greenwich Police Department...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Police Congratulate Brian Kay for Completing Police Academy, Officer Now Heads to Field Training!

The Ridgefield Police Department congratulates Officer Brian Kay #212, who graduated as part of Class XXV-2022 yesterday in New Haven, CT. After completing six months at the New Haven Police Academy, he will now begin his Field Training Program, where he will learn police work from some of the finest Field Training Officers in the State.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

New Milford police seek burglary person of interest

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A person of interest is sought in New Milford as part of a burglary investigation. New Milford police posted a surveillance photo of the unidentified man who was seen in two locations on Danbury Road. The man was spotted in the area on July 3.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Fiery crash closes I-95 South in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The southbound side of I-95 in Fairfield between exits 22 and 23 was partially shut down due to a tractor-trailer crash and fire Friday morning. Around 3 a.m., the Fairfield Fire Department said it was dispatched to a report of a two-vehicle crash near exit 22 on I-95 South. Once on […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Rescue Boaters After Crash on Candlewood Lake in Sherman

Sherman firefighters conducted a boat rescue after two vessels crashed on Candlewood Lake in Sherman Thursday evening. Crews said they were called to the lake in the area of Chicken Rock at about 7:15 p.m. Initial reports indicated that there was a boat in distress with people in the water.
SHERMAN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Norwalk teacher arrested for risk of injury to student

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A middle school teacher in Norwalk was arrested for risk of injury to a student following an incident last year, police said. According to the Norwalk Police Department, 61-year-old York Mario of Orange was reported for mistreatment towards a student at West Rocks Middle School. Following an investigation, police found that […]
NORWALK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicidal#Greenwich Police Report#Dispatch Center#The Greenwich Hospital
greenwichsentinel.com

Female Jumps Off Mianus River Bridge

“Earlier this afternoon, our Dispatch Center received a call from the Connecticut State Police requesting assistance with a possible suicidal female sitting on the edge of the I-95 Northbound bridge over the Mianus River, between Exits 4 and 5. GPD dispatched several units to the area. One of our Officers, Master Patrol Officer Moavero, made contact with the subject and engaged the subject in conversation. Officer P. O’Connor with the assistance of some of the area marina workers, was able to take a position in a work boat underneath the bridge. For reasons unknown, the female subject suddenly pushed herself from her seated position over the edge of the bridge and fell into the Mianus River. After she landed in the water, Officer O’Connor was able to get the female out from the water and pulled her into the boat. She was taken to a nearby marina, where medical care was handed over to Greenwich Emergency Medical Service. The subject was transported to the Greenwich Hospital without incident. An initial assessment showed no signs of life-threatening or serious injuries.
GREENWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

Norwalk Police Arrest Middle School Teacher After He Dragged Student Across Classroom

Norwalk Police report that on June 16, 2022, the Department arrested York Mario, a resident of Orange, CT and a teacher at West Rocks Middle School. According to police, an investigation was initiated on November 11, 2021, when a student at West Rocks Middle School reported that he was mistreated by Mr. Mario. Detective Kristina La Pak of the Norwalk Police Department Special Victims Unit assumed the case and worked together with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to conduct a thorough investigation.
NORWALK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 61

Woman rescued from under CTtransit bus in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. — A woman who was trapped under a CTtransit bus was rescued by firefighters in Stamford on Tuesday afternoon. The woman was struck by the tandem-style bus near Broad and Atlantic streets. She then became pinned under the front axle, officials said. Fire crews arrived less than...
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Police pull man from ledge over I-95

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police officers put themselves in harm’s way to reach a man who was standing on a ledge over Interstate 95 on Sunday, according to a news release. He was pulled to safety. A Norwalk resident who was listening to a scanner as the incident...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Norwalk police arrest local real estate attorney for stealing over $1,000,000 from his clients

Norwalk Police report that on July 6th, 2022, Carl Ferraro was taken into custody by Norwalk Police Detectives for stealing money from his clients. Norwalk Police say that in March of 2022, the Department received numerous complaints against real estate attorney Carl Ferraro that he had withheld money from clients during real estate closings. During a lengthy investigation by the Detective Bureau that.
NORWALK, CT
fox5ny.com

Mount Vernon man accused of throwing puppy into oncoming traffic

NEW YORK - A Mount Vernon man has been indicted by the Westchester County District Attorney's office for allegedly killing a puppy by throwing it into oncoming traffic. Thaddeus Jones, 34, has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, two counts of second-degree criminal impersonation, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy