Nick Cannon’s Latest Rap Reveals Not All Of His Kids’ Moms ‘Are in Agreeance’

By Kat Pettibone
 2 days ago
Nick Cannon at the Fox Upfronts in New York on May 16, 2022. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Putting his kids first. Nick Cannon will always prioritize his children — even if their mothers don’t always get along.

The Drumline actor, 41, took to social media on Tuesday, July 5, to share a video of himself rapping during a recent appearance at Power 106 FM.

“But what is a ring but really a band. I got you for life and I’ll always be there,” the Wild N’ Out host freestyled as he stared down the camera. “All of my children will always be friends, even if their mamas not in agreeance,” he said, captioning the video, “A message for my kids.”

While the clip seemingly implied that all the women in his life may not see eye-to-eye, the California native also praised each of them for “birthing his babies” and dealing with all the “emotions and madness” that go along with it.

In June, Cannon responded to speculation that he might have “three babies on the way” in 2022 during an episode of the “Lip Service” podcast. “When you say ‘on the way’ … what count are you at? Let’s just put it this way … the stork is one the way,” he replied at the time.

The All That alum is currently a father of seven. He confirmed in January that he is expecting baby No. 8 with Bre Tiesi, and the model, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly in April she “wasn’t nervous at all” to share the news with the actor. “Nick and I have been talking about going down this road for a long time and when we were finally ready, we were trying. There was no, ‘Oops, I got pregnant,’**” she explained.

In June 2021, Cannon welcomes twin boys, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa. The DJ announced in May 2022 that she was pregnant again, but did not announce who the father is.

One month after welcoming his twins, Cannon welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott in July 2021. The infant tragically passed away, however, in December of that same year after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

The Underclassman producer also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with e-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 5-year-old son Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

“I’m a dad to a whole bunch of mother f—kers,” Cannon joked to friend Kevin Hart during a Hart to Heart episode in August 2021. When the Jumanji star, 42, asked the rapper how many children he has, Cannon replied, “I don’t know that. You’re gonna put me on the spot? It’s like Spades, I got eight and a possible nine. I like children, damn it!”

