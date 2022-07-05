Like a Broken Record!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was the hottest day in 10 years and today may be just as hot!. There will be little to stop the high heat and humidity through the end of this week! Scattered showers and storms may provide temporary relief from the sweltering conditions. Otherwise, expect daytime readings to reach the upper 90s through Friday. Heat indices will top out in the danger category (105°-110° range) each day through Friday. Stay hydrated in the heat! In addition to the heat, there is a chance for an isolated severe storm today through Friday. A few storms containing strong wind gusts and hail are possible.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO