Like a Broken Record!

By Shane Holinde
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sooner or later, it was bound to happen, and today was the day: Bowling Green’s temperature soared into the triple digits! Our actual high was 101°, our hottest reading in nearly a DECADE (last 100° day: Aug. 1, 2012). The heat rolls on into...

