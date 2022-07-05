ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Travis Scott Stops New York Concert After Fans Climb Stage Fixture: ‘We Gotta Get Down’

By Darlene Aderoju
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Travis Scott interrupted his New York performance Monday (July 4) during The Day Party at The Coney Art Walls to address his fans after three individuals were seen standing and sitting on a metal truss above the audience area.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper was captured on video urging the fans in Coney Island to “get down” amid his song “Anecdote” before the music was completely silenced.

“Aye yo, my bro, my brother — just make sure you’re OK though, my brother,” Scott said to one fan who climbed down. He then asked the audience to “take two steps back” as he continued: “We gotta get down, we gotta get down.” One of the fans was dressed as Spider-Man, another attendee noted in the video. The clip ends as the final concertgoer climbs down from the fixture.

Scott’s move to prioritize safety comes almost exactly eight months after 10 people died at the Astroworld Festival in his native Houston in November following a crowd surge. Speaking on the incident in December for the first time, Scott told Charlamagne Tha God , “I went through something, fans went through something, people’s parents went through something. It really hurts, it hurts a community, it hurts a city. It’s just been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, you know, just trying to wrap my head around it.”

Following the Nov. 5 tragedy, in which the crowd surge left hundreds injured in addition to the 10 victims who died, more than 2,800 attendees have sued Scott, Live Nation and other festival organizers, claiming legal negligence in the event’s planning. In total, plaintiffs have sought billions in potential damages.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Son David, 16, Dances On Stage With Her For Pride Show As They Twin In Yellow: Watch

Madonna‘s son David Banda proved he’s a rising star in his own right at Pride! All eyes were on the 16-year-old as he took the stage during her New York City performance, presented by NFT company World of Women, on June 23 at Terminal 5 in Hell’s Kitchen. David expertly danced alongside his superstar mom in a mesh yellow tank top with cutouts, matching the 63-year-old’s yellow short shorts and oversized windbreaker. Techno music blared as they moved in unison to the beat, before she pointed to him and yelled, “you wanna dance?” in video posted from audience members to Twitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Stacey Dash Uncomfortably Learns About African American Studies in 'College Hill' Trailer (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash is going back to school for a reality TV show, but her first class may be awkward for her: African American studies. The Clueless star is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins, Rumi And Sir Carter, Turn 5

We’re looking back at adorable family photos featuring the youngest Carters. Just months after the roll-out of her most recent solo studio album Lemonade, Beyoncé broke the internet when she announced she was pregnant with twins. A few months later on June 13, she gave birth to Rumi and Sir Carter, who turn 5 years old today!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Charlamagne Tha God
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coney Island#Art#The Day Party
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Wendy Williams shows swollen foot, only has ‘5 percent’ of feeling in feet

Wendy Williams says she only has “maybe five percent” feeling left in her feet amid her battle with lymphedema. Speaking to TMZ on Tuesday, the 57-year-old lifted up her swollen leg to show fans how her condition has progressed since stepping down from hosting “The Wendy Williams Show,” which ended on June 17. “Do you see this? [My foot] is up and down. I can only feel maybe five percent of my feet, do you understand?” she explained, clarifying that she doesn’t need the help of a wheelchair to move around and can “stand up” on her own. Lymphedema is caused by...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Suge Knight Intimidated 50 Cent On Set Of "In Da Club" Video Shoot, Says D12's Bizarre

Those Suge Knight stories are Hip Hop moments that have gone down in history. From stories about threats, shaking up label heads, or extracting fear in the hearts of industry executives and artists alike, Knight's reputation as a hitmaker and industry gangster is unmatched. D12's Bizarre has plenty of moments to share from his time as a Rap star at the height of his career, and during his chat with Math Hoffa, he detailed a story involving 50 Cent, Knight, and Eminem.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy