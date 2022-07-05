ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Courier Journal

Sadiqa Reynolds is stepping down as head of the Louisville Urban League

By Jason Gonzalez, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hnlc6_0gVlJa7A00

Sadiqa Reynolds is stepping down as president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League after nearly seven years at its helm.

She will be taking a position as CEO of an organization based in New York City, according to a press release issued by the league on Tuesday.

“There is no replacing a Sadiqa Reynolds. She is a 1 of 1,” said Lorri Lee, board chair. “Her impact on Louisville, across Kentucky, and on the Urban League Movement, nationally, is tremendous. But it is the durability of what she has built that is most important.

"The Louisville Urban League is now a transformational organization with a staff second to none and operational infrastructure built to sustain that transformation for generations to come.”

Reynolds will be staying in Louisville and will continue to serve the league in an advisory capacity.

Phone calls, texts and emails to the Urban League seeking comment from Reynolds were not immediately returned Wednesday.

Reynolds is the first woman to be president of the 101-year-old league, which helps African Americans and "those at the margins" attain equality and stability. According to the league, accomplishments during her tenure include:

  • Creating the Louisville Urban Sports & Learning Campus, which includes a $53 million indoor and outdoor track and field facility and learning campus, on what had been a vacant and contaminated lot.
  • Helping to frame the "Path Forward" document that outlines changes and solutions to systemic problems and racial disparities in Louisville.
  • Placing 2,237 people in jobs, representing nearly $54 million in new wages.
  • Launching a Center for Entrepreneurship for Black businesses.
  • Serving 2,154 people through the Reily Reentry Project, an expungement program. Those who received help saved $1.3 million in legal fees in the process.
  • Helping 3,725 students with out-of-school programs, and worked with graduating seniors to earn more than $1 million in scholarships.
  • Counseling 394 families as they purchased their first homes.

Reynolds also led events during the 2020 racial justice rallies in Louisville following the police killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was slain during a raid on her apartment. The league provided funding money and other support for the protesters.

"She led with her heart, supported by the rarest of combinations of intellect, strategy,

depth of knowledge, moving oratory style, and ability to identify and build the most powerful and comprehensive team," the league said.

For more information, go to lul.org.

Culture and diversity reporter Jason Gonzalez can be reached at jgonzalez1@gannett.com.

Comments / 4

Related
leoweekly.com

Louisville Artists Remember The Life And Work Of Sam Gilliam

Painter Sam Gilliam has died. He was 88. According to the New York Times, he passed away at his home on Saturday, June 25, from renal failure. Gilliam was an Abstractionist who gained fame through his association with the Washington Color School in D.C. Though born in Tupelo, Mississippi, Gilliam lived in Louisville, Kentucky, for much of his young life, attending Central High School and UofL. He was in the second group of Black students admitted to the university and graduated with his B.A. of Fine Arts in 1955. After, Gilliam served in the military, but later returned to Louisville to finish his Master of Arts at UofL.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepping Down#The League#Kentucky#New York City#The Urban League Movement#African Americans#Syst
yoursportsedge.com

Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might not be quite what you expect

If you think you might have an idea what new Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might be like, chances are your perceptions are wrong because I know mine were. Edelen won the Miss Danville competition last August to qualify for the state pageant and event organizers told me how special she was long before she won the Miss Kentucky crown.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky lawmaker wants greater scrutiny for reading intervention program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students learn how to read has drawn the attention of one Kentucky lawmaker who questions its effectiveness. Schools across Kentucky have access to Reading Recovery, a national program offered through the state's Collaborative Center for Literacy Development developed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Vanderbilt flips 4-star cornerback Martel Hight from Louisville

A few weekends back, Vanderbilt covertly hosted then-Louisville 4-star cornerback commit Martel Hight on an official visit. The Commodores have gone full Pancake Pantry mode, flipping Hight from the Cardinals while adding a new highest-ranked recruit for their 2023 class. Hight announced his decision Thursday via Twitter — he was considered a very strong Vanderbilt lean since decommitting from Louisville on June 19.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KSN News

Member of Nickerson family hit by car in Kentucky dies

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the members of a Nickerson family who were hit by a car in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday has died. The Jefferson County, Kentucky Coroner’s Office announced Trey Jones died at the University of Louisville Hospital on Thursday at 1:33 p.m. Ava and...
NICKERSON, KS
wdrb.com

Determination and physical therapy push Louisville MS patient to walk 5K

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man didn't want multiple sclerosis to slow him down. Patrick Bristoe was diagnosed with the chronic disease that affects the central nervous system in 2009. For years, he managed the symptoms with medications, but over time, the physical symptoms grew more severe. "I didn't...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

NAFCS board appoints retiring administrator as temporary interim superintendent

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Bill Briscoe, the assistant superintendent of New Albany Floyd County Schools, will postpone his retirement plans after the school corporation’s board named him temporary interim superintendent Wednesday. The New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation Board of Trustees voted 6-1 on Wednesday for Briscoe...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen opens second Louisville location

Officials with the Louisville Fire Department arson unit have arrested a juvenile in connection to Tuesday’s warehouse fire in the Russell neighborhood. More men seeking vasectomies with the future of abortion in doubt. Updated: 4 hours ago. More men are now seeking the surgery as a way to prevent...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man dies after he and his family were hit by a car in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the four people hit by a car Tuesday night while walking through downtown Louisville died Thursday. Trey Jones, 42, died Thursday at University of Louisville Hospital, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Friday. Jones and his wife were said to be in critical condition after investigators said 33-year-old Michael Hurley, of Lexington, Indiana, drove onto the sidewalk at 2nd and Market streets just after 8 p.m. and "struck a family of four standing on the sidewalk causing critical injuries to all four." Hurley told police responding to the scene that he had just taken Hydrocodone and was "so tired he could not make the turn."
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy