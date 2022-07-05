Sadiqa Reynolds is stepping down as head of the Louisville Urban League

Sadiqa Reynolds is stepping down as president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League after nearly seven years at its helm.

She will be taking a position as CEO of an organization based in New York City, according to a press release issued by the league on Tuesday.

“There is no replacing a Sadiqa Reynolds. She is a 1 of 1,” said Lorri Lee, board chair. “Her impact on Louisville, across Kentucky, and on the Urban League Movement, nationally, is tremendous. But it is the durability of what she has built that is most important.

"The Louisville Urban League is now a transformational organization with a staff second to none and operational infrastructure built to sustain that transformation for generations to come.”

Reynolds will be staying in Louisville and will continue to serve the league in an advisory capacity.

Phone calls, texts and emails to the Urban League seeking comment from Reynolds were not immediately returned Wednesday.

Reynolds is the first woman to be president of the 101-year-old league, which helps African Americans and "those at the margins" attain equality and stability. According to the league, accomplishments during her tenure include:

Creating the Louisville Urban Sports & Learning Campus, which includes a $53 million indoor and outdoor track and field facility and learning campus, on what had been a vacant and contaminated lot.

Helping to frame the "Path Forward" document that outlines changes and solutions to systemic problems and racial disparities in Louisville.

Placing 2,237 people in jobs, representing nearly $54 million in new wages.

Launching a Center for Entrepreneurship for Black businesses.

Serving 2,154 people through the Reily Reentry Project, an expungement program. Those who received help saved $1.3 million in legal fees in the process.

Helping 3,725 students with out-of-school programs, and worked with graduating seniors to earn more than $1 million in scholarships.

Counseling 394 families as they purchased their first homes.

Reynolds also led events during the 2020 racial justice rallies in Louisville following the police killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was slain during a raid on her apartment. The league provided funding money and other support for the protesters.

"She led with her heart, supported by the rarest of combinations of intellect, strategy,

depth of knowledge, moving oratory style, and ability to identify and build the most powerful and comprehensive team," the league said.

For more information, go to lul.org.

Culture and diversity reporter Jason Gonzalez can be reached at jgonzalez1@gannett.com.