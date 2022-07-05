Hot 100 First-Timers: Doodie Lo Debuts Thanks to Lil Durk Feature

Doodie Lo Courtesy

Doodie Lo scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated July 9), as Lil Durk’s “Did Shit to Me,” on which he’s featured, opens at No. 95.

The track debuts with 6.3 million U.S. streams in the June 24-30 tracking week, according to Luminate. It appears on the deluxe edition of Lil Durk’s latest LP 7220, which arrived June 22. The set, now with 13 additional tracks, returns to the top 10 of the Billboard 200 (18-5) after it spent two weeks at No. 1 in March and April.

Doodie Lo (real name: David Saulsberry) is a longtime collaborator with Lil Durk, as the two rappers are both members of Lil Durk’s Only the Family (OTF) collective in Chicago.

“Did Shit to Me” isn’t just Doodie Lo’s first appearance on the Hot 100, but it also sparks his first appearances under his own billing on any Billboard charts. It concurrently debuts at No. 23 on Hot Rap Songs and No. 29 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Doodie Lo previously rapped on five tracks on OTF’s Only The Family Presents: Loyal Bros Compilation, which debuted and peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 in March 2021 (credited to “various artists”). He’s also billed on one track on Lil Durk’s Family Over Everything, which reached No. 93 on the Billboard 200 in December 2019.

Doodie Lo is slated to open for Lil Durk’s The 7220 Deluxe Tour beginning this fall.