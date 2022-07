The 8-year-old boy who was shot and paralyzed after the Highland Park parade is now conscious and his condition has improved, a spokesperson said Friday. He has been asking to see his twin brother and his dog. A spokesperson for the Roberts family said Cooper Roberts, 8, is now in serious condition, according to ABC7 […] The post 8-year-old boy shot in Highland Park parade is now conscious, wants to see his twin brother and dog appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO