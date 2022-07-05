ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado funeral home owner pleads guilty in body sales case

By The Associated Press
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NuknU_0gVlHrwh00
Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes has pleaded guilty to mail fraud in federal court.

Megan Hess faces a maximum sentence on 20 years after Tuesday’s plea, The Daily Sentinel reports.

U.S. authorities said that on dozens of occasions, Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, transferred bodies or body parts to third parties for research without families’ knowledge.

Hess and Koch were charged in 2020 with six counts of mail fraud and three counts of illegal transportation of hazardous materials.

The women operated the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home as well as Donor Services in Montrose.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Megan Hess, Colorado funeral home owner accused of selling body parts, pleads guilty in in federal court

A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes has pleaded guilty to mail fraud in federal court. The Daily Sentinel reports that Megan Hess faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison after entering the plea Tuesday in Grand Junction. Other charges against Hess will be dropped under a plea agreement, the Sentinel said.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
City
Montrose, CO
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

Woman found dead in 20 feet of water at state park in Colorado

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo, presumably drowning after being reported missing from the shore on the afternoon of July 7. The unidentified woman was on the shore in the popular North Sailboard beach area when it was noticed she was gone. Authorities rapidly responded to the scene, arriving in six minutes and using an underwater drone to quickly locate the woman.
PARK COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Owner
CBS Minnesota

3 men charged after officers intercept 40 pounds of meth headed to Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Following a year-long investigation, three men are facing drug charges in connection to 40 pounds of methamphetamine that was intercepted while on its way to the Twin Cities.Luis Alfredo Felix-Verdugo, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Ivan Trujillo-Palacios, of Apple Valley, and Axel Fuentes-Tlaseca, also of Apple Valley, are all facing four felony drug charges in Dakota County. court documents show. The charges come after the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a carrier transporting a vehicle known to be used by Felix-Verdugo, in which officers found approximately 40 pounds of meth.Shortly after the meth was intercepted in Kansas, Trujillo-Palacios and Felix-Verdugo...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KXRM

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting that another person has died at Lake Pueblo. According to CPW, rangers responded to a report of a missing person off North Sailboard beach late Thursday afternoon. Park Manager Joe Stadterman and his team raced to the beach by boat, arriving at 4:37 p.m., within six minutes of the call for help.
PUEBLO, CO
New Country 99.1

Digital License Plates Will Soon Be Available In Colorado

Coloradans will soon be able to purchase their very own digital license plates thanks to a brand-new bill signed into law that is set to go into effect next month. According to Colorado Politics, the legislation permitting the modernized plates in Colorado, House Bill 1162, was signed into law by Colorado Governor Jared Polis back in April.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

Man accused of trying to kill ex-girlfriend detained in New Mexico

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man wanted for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend in Colorado was taken into custody by police in New Mexico. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Yosmy Lorenz Martinez fled the scene after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times. He was located in New Mexico and is in custody at a detention facility in Colfax County, New Mexico awaiting extradition.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KELOLAND TV

Pine Ridge man sentenced for mailing meth to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man has been sentenced in a federal case involving the distribution and sale of methamphetamine across state lines. Thomas Prado, 57, pleaded guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in March. Last week, he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, 5 years supervised release, and must pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
KXRM

A new study finds where inmates in Colorado prisons call home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative (PPI) released a new report that provides an in-depth look at where inmates in Colorado state prisons come from. Using redistricting data, the report found that the largest number of imprisoned people in Colorado come...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

New Entertainment Store Coming to Grand Junction Colorado’s Mall

Hastings Book and Music Store isn't coming back to Grand Junction, but this might be the next best thing. It seems like ages ago, but it was actually six years ago that Hastings vacated the property on North Avenue when its parent company filed for bankruptcy and ultimately closed its 128 book/video/music stores. If you miss Hastings, you should be pretty excited about the latest edition at Mesa Mall.
westernslopenow.com

Mesa County Commissioners objection to CPW affidavit

It’s been nearly a month since the last major shooting competition at the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex. General Manager of the complex, Walt Proulx said to KREX in an interview in 2018 when the complex first broke ground, “I envision this becoming the preeminent shooting and education complex in the world.”
MESA COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy