Red Sox Pitching Depth // Chaim Bloom’s Accomplishments // Trevor Story’s Opposite-Field Power – 7/5 (Hour 1)

BOSTON -- The much-hyped MLB debut of top Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello was a bit underwhelming. The 23-year-old will get another big league shot in short order, though.With Michael Wacha slowly recovering from a case of dead arm, Bello will most likely take the hill again for Boston on Monday night in Tampa Bay.Additionally, Chris Sale is likely to start for Boston in Tampa Bay the following night.Bello, the top-ranked pitcher in the Red Sox' system and the 45th-ranked prospect in all of baseball, made his first MLB start on Wednesday night at Fenway Park against the Rays. He struggled a bit, allowing four runs (all earned) on six hits and four walks over four innings, while striking out a pair of batters.That performance was a ways off from his minor league work this season, where he's gone 10-4 with a 2.33 ERA in 15 appearances across Double-A and Triple-A. But a speed bump or two was to be expected for Bello, who will get his second crack at facing big league hitters next week in St. Petersburg.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO