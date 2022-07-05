ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox Pitching Depth // Chaim Bloom’s Accomplishments // Trevor Story’s Opposite-Field Power – 7/5 (Hour 1)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article0:00 – Felger, Mazz, and McCarthy open the show discussing the Red...

NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox DFA Hansel Robles to make room for Brayan Bello

Hansel Robles may have have thrown his last pitch in a Boston Red Sox uniform Tuesday night. The Red Sox designated the right-handed reliever for assignment after Tuesday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Boston Sports Journal's Sean McAdam reports. The move opens up a roster spot for highly-touted pitching prospect Brayan Bello, who is set to make his major league debut Wednesday night at Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Boston Red Sox closer to adding injured veterans Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi back into rotation

BOSTON -- The Red Sox, winners of 10 of their past 15 games, appear to be getting some name-brand reinforcements in their rotation. In his media availability before an 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, Boston manager Alex Cora had good news on the team's injury front, telling reporters that Red Sox ace Chris Sale is scheduled to pitch five innings in a minor league rehabilitation start on Wednesday in Worcester, Massachusetts. And if all goes well, Sale could be called up next week.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Brayan Bello joins Ceddanne Rafaela in representing Red Sox at All-Star Futures Game

Fresh off making his major-league debut, Brayan Bello will represent the Red Sox in the All-Star Futures Game for the second consecutive year, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday. Bello, 23, is currently regarded by Baseball America as the top pitching prospect in Boston’s farm system and the 44th-ranked prospect...
MLB
CBS Boston

Brayan Bello to get another MLB start with Red Sox

BOSTON -- The much-hyped MLB debut of top Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello was a bit underwhelming. The 23-year-old will get another big league shot in short order, though.With Michael Wacha slowly recovering from a case of dead arm, Bello will most likely take the hill again for Boston on Monday night in Tampa Bay.Additionally, Chris Sale is likely to start for Boston in Tampa Bay the following night.Bello, the top-ranked pitcher in the Red Sox' system and the 45th-ranked prospect in all of baseball, made his first MLB start on Wednesday night at Fenway Park against the Rays. He struggled a bit, allowing four runs (all earned) on six hits and four walks over four innings, while striking out a pair of batters.That performance was a ways off from his minor league work this season, where he's gone 10-4 with a 2.33 ERA in 15 appearances across Double-A and Triple-A. But a speed bump or two was to be expected for Bello, who will get his second crack at facing big league hitters next week in St. Petersburg. 
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dalbec will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in right field. Bradley will bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. numberFire's models project...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Kiermaier knocks in 4, Rays beat Red Sox 8-4 at Fenway

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier hit an early three-run double and broke a tie with an RBI grounder during a four-run sixth inning that sent the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night. Yandy Díaz had three singles and an RBI as the Rays evened the three-game series between AL East rivals at one apiece. Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story homered for Boston, and J.D. Martinez had two doubles and a single. The Red Sox had won five straight at home before the Rays prevailed in driving rain that started in the seventh and continued until Jason Adam, Tampa Bay’s sixth pitcher, retired Story for the final out in worsening conditions. The Red Sox were 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base overall. Boston failed to capitalize in the fifth after Rob Refsnyder led off with a single and Martinez followed with a double that got past right fielder Josh Lowe as he made a diving attempt to catch the ball.
BOSTON, MA
UPI News

Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off

July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA

