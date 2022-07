Abortions have resumed in Kentucky after a judge blocked enforcement of the state's near-total ban on abortion that was triggered by the end of Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade in an opinion last week, setting off abortion "trigger laws" in more than a dozen states across the country. Kentucky is one of the latest states to have its law temporarily blocked.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO