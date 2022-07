This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Opposition to two proposed subdivisions in Baldwin County drove over 100 people to the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Thursday, arguing the proposals weren’t compatible with the country lifestyle current residents of one area enjoy and that both areas lack infrastructure to support new development. The meeting became heated, with attendees often shouting at the commission. Both cases were eventually tabled, one without any public comment.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO