Do not eat carp from the Mohawk River or the Erie Canal due to high levels of PCBs, according to the New York State Department of Health. The DOH issued an updated listing for edible fish in the Mohawk Valley recently, and they have declared that carp are no longer safe to eat for men or women from certain regions of the Mohawk River and Erie Canal. The carp have been found to have high levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), officials said.

MOHAWK, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO