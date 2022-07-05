ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, MN

Shots for tots against COVID-19 begins in Dodge County

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - Tuesday, Dodge County became one of the first locations in Southeastern Minn. to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as six months old. But, no one showed up on the first day of shots. While Dodge County public officials say the low turnout...

www.kaaltv.com

Related
KAAL-TV

Level 3 offender moving to SE Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department said a Level 3 predatory offender is relocating to southeast Rochester. Mohamed Hussein Hassan will be moving to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE on July 11. Hassan engaged in sexual contact against an unknown adult female. Contact included touch. Hassan...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

MnDOT Just Made Another Dumb Decision About a Rochester Highway

You've got to hand it to officials at the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT)-- they just made another boneheaded decision about a busy highway near Rochester. The intersections along the stretch of Highway 14 west of Rochester all the way to Byron have been the site of many dangerous crashes for quite a while. The intersection at CSAH 44 (formerly County Road 104) is particularly dangerous, as is the median crossing at 7th Street northwest.
ROCHESTER, MN
K-M school board made right decision

Kasson-Mantorville’s school board made the right decision last week when they approved a new two-year contract with the Kasson Police Department for a school resource officer (SRO). Controversy arose in the district after Supt. Mark Matuska sent a letter out to parents informing them the district was considering going...
KASSON, MN
Y-105FM

Man Tubing on Zumbro River Was Missing For More Than 6 Hours

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending to a search for a missing man in Dodge County this morning. Sheriff Scott Rose says the search was launched shortly after midnight after the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a person missing in the Zumbro River. The caller reported that a group of people had been tubing on the river and one person got separated from the others have failed to show up at their destination point. Other members of the group searched for several hours before contacting the authorities.
MANTORVILLE, MN
KIMT

Austin driver, Rochester passengers hurt in Goodhue County crash

PINE ISLAND, Minn. – Three people were injured by a single-vehicle crash in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Nyarehr James Malith, 22 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 52 when he went off the road near the intersection with County 11 Boulevard and crashed. This happened around 6:16 am Wednesday.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Two hurt in Olmsted County collision Tuesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Rochester injured two people Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 4:31 pm on Highway 30. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jeanette Ann Grinager, 84 of Eyota, was driving west while Heidi Lynn Haugen, 32 of Austin, was eastbound and they crashed at the intersection with Helgerson Drive SW.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office to launch K9 program

(ABC 6 News) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will soon have its first K9 program in nearly 25 years. The K9 program will assist Deputies with article and evidence searches, building searches, tracking (both fugitive as well as lost persons), fugitive apprehension, search warrants, and narcotics detection. The...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Reportedly in Critical Condition After Rochester Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is believed to be in critical condition after crashing a motor scooter at a shopping complex Thursday night. Rochester police say video from the 1900 block of Broadway Ave. South shows the 37-year-old was northbound when he took a slight right and collided with a concrete pole and then a parked vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Community cleaning up after flooding in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) - Storms with heavy rain and high winds blew through the area Tuesday evening causing flash flooding in several areas. One area hit especially hard was Albert Lea, where one tow company says they pulled more than a dozen vehicles submerged in water. Now that the heavy...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Jurassic Quest Roars into Rochester

(ABC 6 NEWS) - ABC 6 News Anchors Devin Martin and Jessie Klinger spoke to Nicholas Schaefer from Jurassic Quest about their visit to the Med City this weekend.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Flash flooding causes significant damage in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Albert Lea residents are cleaning up after flash flooding caused significant damage Tuesday night.More than 6 inches of rain fell in two hours in the town of 18,000 people in southern Minnesota. In some areas, people waited out the storm inside businesses as their vehicles slowly became submerged in water. While the cleanup on the streets happened quickly, some homes and businesses are going to be dealing with water damage inside for a while. WCCO spoke with a homeowner, Talietha Callahan, who shared video on Facebook of motorists attempting to drive through a flooded Frank Avenue, which is on the south side of town.Callahan said it started raining around 9 p.m. and within 45 minutes, her house was surrounded by water.  She said the water got close enough to her home to ruin her garden, but she feels lucky it didn't go into her home. Callahan said the water went away within a few hours. 
ALBERT LEA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

New Names Added To The Rochester Area 100 MPH Club

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Nearly 20 more names have been added to the Rochester area 100-mph club. The mega speeders were clocked at 100 mph or faster between early March and mid-June. The top two speeders were caught about the same time in different areas on June 4th....
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two Rochester Rochester Teens Injured in Alcohol-Involved Crash

The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a crash this morning in Pine Island that injured two Rochester teenagers and an Austin woman. The State Patrol says the Austin woman, 22-year-old Nyarehr Malith, was driving south on Highway 52 when the car left the roadway and crashed at the Goodhue County Road 11 interchange. The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Crash Leads to Felony Drug Charge for Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing charges after authorities reportedly discovered over 10 grams of heroin under a vehicle he was driving. 36-year-old Kevin Mitchel was charged for felony 2nd degree drug possession in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. The criminal complaint states police responded to a single-vehicle crash in southeast Rochester on Tuesday. The complaint says police searched the vehicle Mitchel was driving after officers detected the odor of marijuana. Officers later learned the vehicle driven by Mitchell belonged to his girlfriend.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Crash Near Rochester Airport Injures Two

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle collision near the Rochester International Airport sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened along Hwy. 30 at Helgerson Dr. SW. The State Patrol crash report says 32-year-old Heidi Haugen of Austin was traveling east on Hwy. 30 and 78-year-old Jeanette Grinager of Eyota was heading west on Hwy. 30. The two vehicles collided in the intersection with Helgerson Dr.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

3 injured in crash near Pine Island Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) - Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash near Pine Island Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 6:16 a.m. on Highway 52 and County 11 Boulevard in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nyarehr James Malith, 22 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 52...
PINE ISLAND, MN

